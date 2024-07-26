Tourism NT’s New Campaign Urges Aussies To “Turn Up” For An Early Summer Via KWPX

Aussies urged to take an early summer holiday to the NT, rather than simply fly over it on their way to Bali.

Tourism NT’s spring tourism campaign via KWPX seeks to inspire Australians to “Turn Up” and book a unique holiday experience between August and November 2024, with enticing spring travel deals. Tourism NT partnered with travel retailers including Jetstar, Virgin, Webjet, Tripadvisor/Viator, NT Now/Holidays of Australia, and local operators to offer enticing deals.

The “Turn up” campaign invites Australians to turn up in the Northern Territory during the spring shoulder season to experience an early summer and turn up their senses by discovering the NT’s vibrant spring experiences.

“We’re so excited about this campaign, which is the third rendition of a series of campaigns we’ve been doing since 2022 to incentivise more Australians to pick the Northern Territory as a travel destination,” said Tony Quarmby, executive director of marketing, Tourism NT.

“We saw an increase in visitation year-on-year after each campaign. The ‘Turn Up’ campaign is slightly different as it focuses more on the spring shoulder season, a time when prices come down and there are fewer crowds. With the cost of living a major concern for Australians, this is a great time to go. Overtourism is also a huge problem for travellers generally and we’re seeing a growing trend of travellers who want what they see in the catalogues, pristine nature with zero crowds. We’re perfectly situated to provide that kind of experience,” he added.

“The shoulder season is an opportunity to grow visitation in the Northern Territory. There’s more capacity for it than in the peak season, when you’ve already got booked-out flights”.

The campaign highlights the benefits of travelling during this time, including fewer crowds and more deals, showcasing how the NT’s weather, adventure, natural beauty, colours, connections, and overall experiences are amplified or ‘turned up’ in the springtime.

Consumers can enjoy ‘turned up’ deals on their spring holiday via the partners during the campaign period. Travel dates are 1 August 2024 to 30 November 2024.

The campaign will be executed via a nationwide media strategy across TV, outdoor placements, social media, news partnerships, and digital media buys, complemented by an integrated PR and organic social media approach.

As part of the new campaign, a “Turn up” campaign video has been produced and will be available to view from 22 July 2024.