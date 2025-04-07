Tourism Fiji Launches ‘Happy Hour For The Environment’ Via Havas

Tourism Fiji has launched the world’s first ‘Happy Hour for the Environment’ or Loloma Hour, an initiative inviting travellers to swap cocktails for conservation, via Havas.

The concept redefines ‘happy hour’ by giving visitors the chance to turn a portion of their holiday time into meaningful environmental and cultural action. Whether that is through planting coral, restoring mangroves, or engaging in cultural traditions, Loloma Hour makes it easy for travellers to leave a positive legacy in Fiji—all in just an hour.

The launch positions Fiji as a proactive leader in sustainable tourism as consumer demand for sustainable tourism grows, with 75 per cent of global travellers expressing a desire to travel more sustainably in the next 12 months.

Program development was inspired by the Fijian value of ‘Loloma’, meaning to act with generosity, driven by love, a value deeply rooted in Fijians’ way of life and care for the environment and culture.

With curated activities across four key pillars—wildlife, community, coastline and reef—Loloma Hour is an appeal to a broad range of travellers including families, young couples, empty nesters, and solo travellers who want a meaningful way to meet people while travelling.

The initiative has been designed to maximise engagement and uptake by making sustainable action simple, accessible, and fun. Tourism Fiji will measure the tangible impact through hours contributed to sustainability initiatives, with a launch target of over 5,000 Loloma hours in year one.

Tourism Fiji’s CMO, Srishti Narayan, said, “Fijians know genuine, long-lasting happiness is found in what you can do for others. It comes from what you can give back, not from what you get. Loloma Hour shows it only takes a small amount of time to make a big difference.”

“Over time, the potential multiplies. The more people who take part, the more powerful the ripple effect – both environmentally and culturally. But beyond the numbers, it’s about the quality of the experience. Loloma Hour offers travellers a way to connect more deeply with Fiji, to be part of something purposeful, and to leave with a story that goes beyond the typical souvenir.”

Visitors who want to do their part and learn at the same time can join activities such as guided nature walks, culture talks, Fijian language classes, mangrove and coral planting, giant clam cleaning, and fish house building — all made available across partner hotels and resorts, tourism operators and partners throughout Fiji.

Havas ECD Sebastian Vizor said, “Sustainable travel doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. Loloma Hour makes it simple—an easy, accessible way for visitors to give back to the beauty and generosity Fiji shares with them.”

“By tying the simple ask for at least 60 sustainability-focused minutes of a visitor’s holiday time to the happiness created by making a meaningful environmental or cultural impact, the campaign flips the script on traditional tourist offerings, giving ‘happy hour’ an entirely new, more significant meaning.”

Global Reach, Local Impact

Launching April 8, 2025, Loloma Hour will partner with the BBC to reach eco-conscious travellers across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the USA through a strategic media approach. Under Loloma hour’s two “Land” and “Culture” pillars, content from the BBC will highlight Fiji’s sustainability efforts on indigenous species conservation, cultural preservation, coral reef rehabilitation, and coastline protection. These articles will feature interviews with marine biologists and cultural hosts, showcasing how visitors can engage with Fiji’s natural and cultural heritage while supporting sustainability efforts.

The media partnership brings the Loloma Hour to life through breathtaking visuals and emotionally charged storytelling, creating experiences that transport audiences straight to Fiji. Through dynamic content and innovative media placements across social media, it ensures this powerful moment reaches and resonates with audiences at scale—leaving them dreaming of Fiji long after they’ve seen it.

Influencer Pacha Light (surfer and environmental activist), who participated in Loloma Hour activities including ‘Litter for Latte’, coral planting, Fijian Crested Iguana conservation and ‘Culture Hour’ in the pre-launch phase, said, “Our experience of Loloma Hour on this trip opened our eyes and hearts – learning about the joys of local food, local energy and Fijian culture interwoven with nature based solutions. We are all walking this path toward a truly sustainable future at a different pace, from varying starting points and with different styles, knowledge and experience – but sharing the same intention.”

“Visitors find their happiness when they feel a connection, when they know they can make a positive difference, then they are encouraged to ask questions and bring new awareness back with them to their homes. Finding resorts who actively encourage this process was so empowering to us!”

With 20 tourism operators across Fiji offering over 40 activities at launch, Loloma Hour cements Fiji’s position as a pioneer in sustainable tourism, showing the world that even the smallest gestures can make the biggest difference.

Credits:

CLIENT: Tourism Fiji

CREATIVE: Havas Host

MEDIA: Havas Media Network

ACTIVATION: Havas Play

PRODUCTION: Creative 7 and Havas Host