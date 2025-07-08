Thinkerbell & Mattel Hand The Wheel To Craig Lowndes To Drive New Hot Wheels Collection

Thinkerbell has teamed up with Mattel to launch the first-ever product collection under the new Mattel Brick Shop brand, in collaboration with Hot Wheels. The collectible range of building sets aimed from kid to grown-up tinkerers and die-hard car fans faithfully recreate the unique features of each vehicle, so much so, that they’ve been launched like the real thing on Carsales.com.

The team enlisted none other than Australian racing legend Craig Lowndes, who spent hours in his workshop personally building and customising a 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. Comprising 1,600 pieces, metal parts, licensed decals, and an accompanying 1:64 die-cast metal car for display.

To launch the Mattel Brick Shop range, Craig’s one-of-a-kind model was made available for purchase at Carsales.com.au for just $219.99, and following his appearance on the Today Show to reveal the build, it sold to one lucky fan in under 30 seconds.

Whilst there was only one Lowndes-built version in existence, fans can purchase the same premium series set for under $220, available exclusively via carsales.com.au for a limited four-week window starting July 7.

This launch model will be available for pre-sale alongside two other collectibles: the Mattel Brick Shop, Hot Wheels 1963 Corvette Grand Sport and the Mattel Brick Shop, Hot Wheels 1990 Honda NSX, before the full range rolls out nationally from late August.

“With our passion for cars, we feel Mattel Brick Shop brings something to collectible construction that continues to build on what we’ve always done; fuel imagination, inspire storytelling and create emotional connections”, said Paul Faulkner, APAC managing director, Mattel. “We think collectors and car lovers alike are going to be obsessed.”

As part of the rollout, print ads have been crafted based on the original magazine ads for each model.

The Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels launch builds on a foundation of automotive passion, tangible craft, and a drive to connect fans with cars they can love in a whole new way, one piece at a time.

“When you have such an authentic product that real fans will understand the ins and outs of, you really need to launch it in an authentic way,” said Tom Wenborn, chief creative at Thinkerbell. “It’s really been a labour of love for the team piecing these little beauties together for shoots.”

Credits:

Creative agency: Thinkerbell Client: Mattel

Media: UM

Production: Thinkerbell