Tory Leadership Debate Halted After Host Faints Live On Television

Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
A televised political debate abruptly stopped when the host collapsed during the broadcast.

The host Kate McCann shockingly collapsed during the Conservative Party leadership debate.

Britain’s foreign secretary Liz Truss (main image) and former chancellor Rishi Sunak were heatedly debating on who should be the next Prime Minister when the debate came to a stop because of McCann’s health scare.

Truss was in the middle of answering a question when McCann suddenly looked pale and then collapsed.

Truss yelled, “Oh my god!” and looked horrified and immediately rushed towards McCann.

While the cameras weren’t panned to McCann when she fainted, you could hear a loud bang.

The debate was paused, and a message came up on the screen announcing the programme was immediately suspended.

A News UK spokeswoman said: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight, and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

Naturally, Twitter erupted over the saga.

 

Hopefully, McCann makes a full recovery.

