Tory Leadership Debate Halted After Host Faints Live On Television

A televised political debate abruptly stopped when the host collapsed during the broadcast.

The host Kate McCann shockingly collapsed during the Conservative Party leadership debate.

Britain’s foreign secretary Liz Truss (main image) and former chancellor Rishi Sunak were heatedly debating on who should be the next Prime Minister when the debate came to a stop because of McCann’s health scare.

Truss was in the middle of answering a question when McCann suddenly looked pale and then collapsed.

Truss yelled, “Oh my god!” and looked horrified and immediately rushed towards McCann.

While the cameras weren’t panned to McCann when she fainted, you could hear a loud bang.

The debate was paused, and a message came up on the screen announcing the programme was immediately suspended.

A News UK spokeswoman said: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight, and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

Naturally, Twitter erupted over the saga.

I wonder if this is why Kate McCann fainted. I know when I had the latest COVID a month ago, I was so dizzy I couldn't stand or move without falling. The world was constantly spinning. It's a common early symptom now. Hope she's being cared for. It sounded a heck of a crash 🙁 https://t.co/ggTEEYeY1Y — Ruth (@willowbotanics) July 27, 2022

I don't know why people have to be standing during a debate..Some people faint when they're standing up for too long and it's hot, others have health issues or are like 85 years old. I'm not surprised Kate McCann fainted. Give people some chairs 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Duda (@NamedDuda) July 27, 2022

My impression of Liz Truss has improved 100% after seeing her human side this evening. Caveat: 100% x 0% = 0%#KateMcCann #Talktvdebate — Maggie Aitch (@FreeBesieged) July 27, 2022

Hopefully, McCann makes a full recovery.