Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House

Introducing #JoyFace. Honda’s answer to the launch of the all-new CR-V. Coinciding with the significant milestone for the business, celebrating 75 years in the industry, the team have unveiled a captivating video series and national giveaway starring Australian comedian Tommy Little.

With the help of creative agency Mushroom Creative House, the team produced the strategy and content campaign that is light in tone, using humour and entertainment for engagement, focussing on the human interaction with the car and talent, showcasing key features and benefits of the all-new CR-V.

This commemorative occasion and launch of the new vehicle underpins Honda’s long-standing reputation for high quality, reliability, and engineering excellence. Belinda Cusworth – ceneral manager of customer rxperience at Honda Australia, expresses her excitement for capturing a new target audience that appreciates style, design, safety, and spaciousness.

“At Honda, joy is at the heart of everything we do, communicating our values and products in a clear and engaging way. Our campaign punchline, ‘You gotta’ drive it, to get it,’ perfectly encapsulates the essence of the #JoyFace campaign, providing customers with an experience of test driving the all-new CR-V that will bring out the joy and dynamic driving experience this vehicle is renowned for,” said Cusworth.

Selected as the ambassador for the #JoyFace campaign, Tommy Little embodies the campaign’s spirit with his comedic, lively, and youthful persona. His presence resonates with the target audience, offering a fresh perspective to the brand and reshaping how potential customers view the automotive industry.

To celebrate the launch, Honda invites customers to participate in a national Test Drive Competition, ‘You gotta’ drive it, to get the #JoyFace and a chance to WIN the all-new Honda CR-V’, which is currently open for entries. Honda encourages Australians to personally encounter their very own #JoyFace by test-driving any new Honda at their nearest Honda Centre.

The all-new CR-V is a bold reimagining of the original family SUV that’s roomy, inviting and loaded with intuitive tech. With adaptable space to fit the needs of families of all shapes and sizes, it features a distinctive and sophisticated design with an energetic performance that turns heads wherever it goes. Whether you want to spend the drive bonding or find peace and quiet, the all-new Honda CR-V offers all the space a family needs to feel joy on every drive.