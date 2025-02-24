Tomato Brand Mutti Retains WiredCo. For Digital & Social

Italian tomato brand Mutti has announced the appointment of WiredCo. as the brand’s social creative and content agency of record.

WiredCo. pitched against two agencies and has been retained to deliver a range of strategic, social, creative, and content duties that will position the brand for further growth.

“Mutti is such a joyful business to be partnering with. It’s a product that really does offer a truly transformational tomato experience – words I never thought I’d say! We’re so excited by the brand’s momentum and the ambition to do work that makes an impact,” WiredCo. partner, David Kennedy Cosgrove said.

“WiredCo have impressed us from the start – though the pitch process was highly competitive, WiredCo’s strategic thinking and strong creative ideas made them the right choice for us. The fact they’re a lovely team was the cherry on to,” managing director, Mutti, Trish Pegorer added.

“From pitch to creative development, we’ve really enjoyed getting to know the business and the lovely team at Mutti – who’ve made us feel incredibly welcome. The brand has so much room to grow in Australia and we’re looking forward to finding ways of unlocking that through amazing work in the coming years,” Cosgrove said.

“It may be my Italian heritage, but I’m really feeling the stylish Mutti vibes. It’s such a great opportunity for us to be part of their journey shaking up the tin, jar and category,” WiredCo. managing director, partner and founder, Angela Hampton added.

The global family-owned business was founded in 1899 and is widely distributed in Australia and can be found in Woolworths, Coles and independent grocers. The brand launched into major Australian grocers in 2013.