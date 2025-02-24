AdvertisingNewsletter

Tomato Brand Mutti Retains WiredCo. For Digital & Social

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Mutti tomato brand

Italian tomato brand Mutti has announced the appointment of WiredCo. as the brand’s social creative and content agency of record.

WiredCo. pitched against two agencies and has been retained to deliver a range of strategic, social, creative, and content duties that will position the brand for further growth.

“Mutti is such a joyful business to be partnering with. It’s a product that really does offer a truly transformational tomato experience – words I never thought I’d say! We’re so excited by the brand’s momentum and the ambition to do work that makes an impact,” WiredCo. partner, David Kennedy Cosgrove said.

“WiredCo have impressed us from the start – though the pitch process was highly competitive, WiredCo’s strategic thinking and strong creative ideas made them the right choice for us. The fact they’re a lovely team was the cherry on to,” managing director, Mutti, Trish Pegorer added.

“From pitch to creative development, we’ve really enjoyed getting to know the business and the lovely team at Mutti – who’ve made us feel incredibly welcome. The brand has so much room to grow in Australia and we’re looking forward to finding ways of unlocking that through amazing work in the coming years,” Cosgrove said.

“It may be my Italian heritage, but I’m really feeling the stylish Mutti vibes. It’s such a great opportunity for us to be part of their journey shaking up the tin, jar and category,” WiredCo. managing director, partner and founder, Angela Hampton added.

The global family-owned business was founded in 1899 and is widely distributed in Australia and can be found in Woolworths, Coles and independent grocers. The brand launched into major Australian grocers in 2013.

Related posts:

  1. Bree Johnson Celebrates 15 Years Of Agency Ownership & Urges Next Gen To “Risk It For The Biscuit”
  2. Fast 10: Ben Lilley’s Journey From Fledgling Actor To Agency Founder
  3. APAC Effie Appoints OMD’s Charlotte Lee & GroupM’s Helen McRae As Heads Of Jury
  4. DDB Group Melbourne Promotes Giles Watson To ECD
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

JCDecaux Launches ‘Be Seen. Be Remembered’ Positioning Via Howatson+Company
Alastair Love, marketing director, MultiConnexions.
MultiConnexions Appoints Alastair Love As Marketing Director
nib Billboard Breakthroughs 1[25]
Nib Partners With Dentsu Creative & Alliance Outdoor To Fuel Medical Research
TV Ratings (24/2/25): Adrian’s Sister Brands His Wife Awhina ‘Trash’ In Explosive Family & Friends Union
Register Lost your password?