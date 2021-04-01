Tom Hanks’ Son In Racism Storm For ‘White Boy Summer’ Clothing Line And Nazi Branding


The son of actor Tom Hanks has found himself in the middle of a racism storm, after launching merchandise named ‘White Boy Summer’ and using the same Gothic-style branding that was used in Nazi Germany.

Chet Hanks – who performs as rapper ‘Chet Haze’ – launched the new clothing line, which includes hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, singlets, caps and leggings.

The ‘White Boy Summer’ name serves as a nod to Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 song ‘Hot Girl Summer’.

“I just got this feeling man that this summer … it’s about to be a white boy summer,” he said. “Take it how you want, I’m not talking about Trump, Nascar-type white. I’m talking about me, (rappers) Jon B. Jack Harlow-type white boys, you know what I mean? Let me know if you guys can vibe with that, and get ready. ‘Cause I am.’”

Hanks later clarified the comments.

“You know what’s not White Boy Summer … is having any ill will or prejudice towards anybody from a different background, race, walk of life than you,” he said.

Days later Hanks revealed he would be launched the ‘Black Queen Summer’ line of his merchandise.

“I want to see some white boys and some black queens wearing each other’s shirts,” he said.

Social media users have also pointed out that the Gothic-style font being used is similar to the font used by white supremacists.

The Guardian reports that the font is also similar to the Fraktur font that, which was commonly used in Nazi Germany and best known for appearing on the cover of Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

 

