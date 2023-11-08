Today The Brave Expands, Adds Senior Production & Account Talent

Today the Brave continues on its growth trajectory, welcoming senior production and account hires, with Cosmo Haskard (left in lead image) appointed as group business director, alongside Kate Gregson (right) as operations manager.

Close to a year after the full service agency launched to market, Today the Brave has added more talent to their Haymarket office, supporting the client roster that includes News Corp, Fetch TV, Zambrero, the University of Sydney, Carnival Cruise Lines, HOYTS, Mercury Capital and Coposit, to name a few. Since their launch 12-months ago, the team has grown steadily to a little over twenty people.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Cosmo and Kate. Both are guns, but more importantly, are brilliant humans too, said Jaimes Leggett, founding partner, Today the Brave.

Cosmo Haskard will be responsible for leading the agency’s account group. Having recently returned from Toronto, Canada, Haskard has spent several years at maverick indie agency Zulu Alpha Kilo. With over a decade of experience in adland building trusted client partnerships across three continents, he has also plied his trade in London, UK at renowned adam&eveDDB.

“I’m stoked to be returning home and joining an agency that’s on an exciting journey. I’m motivated by their focus on people and by a place so full of creativity. I can’t wait to help this amazing team cut through the noise and uncover exciting growth opportunities for brands and businesses.” says Haskard.

Also joining the ranks as Operations Manager is Kate Gregson, who will be supporting operations director, Alistair Pratten. With over 15 years experience working with some of the world’s most highly regarded creative agencies in the UK, Australia & the US including TBWA, Johannes Leonardo, Special Group and The Royals, Gregson will be leveraging her diverse skill, spanning creative services, project management and production.

“I love to work with smart and creative people who want to do great work (and have some fun along the way). I’m delighted to join such an ambitious and talented team as the agency grows,” added Gregson.