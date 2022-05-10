Tinder Owner Match Group Goes After Google For Its Play Store Policies

Bangkok, Thailand - July 22, 2019 : iPhone user touching Tinder logo on iPhone screen to open the app.
Alex Anyfantis
By Alex Anyfantis
SHARE
THIS



The company behind popular match-making app Tinder, Match Group, is taking Google to court as it claims that the tech giant is “illegally monopolising the market for marketing apps.”

In their complaint, Match Group, who are also the creators of other similar applications to Tinder, such as OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, stress that the payment system in the Google Play store, which is used by all Android devices, only allows them to take a small cut of revenues, with the majority of the earnings going to Google itself, violating US federal and state laws.

Google pointed out in 2020 that it requires all apps that use its platform for digital transactions to also use its own billing system and that these changes would become obligatory by last September, a deadline that was later extended to the upcoming June.

Match Group stated that Google has threatened to remove all their apps from the Play Store if they do not comply with these policy changes, adding that the company has already rejected some of the updates that they have made to their apps which sustain the current payment system.

“Ten years ago, Match Group was Google’s partner. We are now its hostage,” the company says in its complaint. “Google lured app developers to its platform with assurances that we could offer users a choice over how to pay for the services they want but once it monopolized the market for Android app distribution with Google Play by riding the coattails of the most popular app developers, Google sought to ban alternative in-app payment processing services so it could take a cut of nearly every in-app transaction on Android.”

The Tinder owner goes on to stress that Google is attempting to impose a “tax” on users which will allegedly “come out of the pockets of consumers in the form of higher prices and the revenue that app developers would and should otherwise earn for the sale of their services.”

However, Google pointed out that Match Group is one of the few companies that pay such a low commission (15 percent) rate to have their apps featured on the Play Store, while at the same time their policies permit the matchmaking app developer to relocate to other sources if they do not wish to comply with the changes.

This case could be aligned with the well-known lawsuit of Apple vs Epic which shook the entire industry, as the games developer claimed that the US company was engaging in “anti-competitive behaviour” in asking for a 30 percent cut from all in-game purchases of the titles that were on its online store.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Google Tinder

Latest News

HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling
  • Campaigns

HubSpot Team Up With A Series Of Brands To Deliver A Day of Upskilling

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the launch of ‘The Great Upskill’, which will see brands across APAC including Google ANZ, MessageMedia, Meltwater, Seismic, and Aircall, give their employees a full workday during the week of May 9–13 to dedicate to upskilling and job-related learning. The movement comes on […]

Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Hennessy Will Let Aussies Enjoy A Game Of Basketball In Mid-Air In Honour Of The NBA’s 75 Year Anniversary

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac and the Official Spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), announced the next iteration of “Courts Beyond Limits,” a series of iconic court settings around the world in celebration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the league’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season. On Wednesday, May 11, Hennessy and the NBA will […]

Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions
  • Marketing

Fuller Boosts Its Creative Team With Two Heavyweight Acquisitions

Fuller Brand Communication has appointed two new industry heavyweights in leading creative and strategic roles. After a 12-month national search, Fuller has appointed Michael Gagliardi as its new Creative Director and Jordaine Chattaway as Brand Communications Strategist. Michael has more than 15 years experience in the advertising and visual communications industry, working in Melbourne and […]

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’

Swinburne Online, one of Australia’s leading online education providers, has launched a new brand platform via Ogilvy Melbourne. Ready for More shows that Swinburne Online does more to help you achieve more. Michael Smolders, executive director, sales & marketing at online education services (OES), says: “A better experience for our students leads to better outcomes. […]

Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies
  • Marketing

Cavalry &FRIENDS Come Together To Bring The Future For Brands And Agencies

Cavalry Freelancing, APAC’s leading talent platform for advertising and digital professionals, today announced a merger and rebrand in the next stage of its evolution. The Sydney-based platform has merged with global content production and technology powerhouse &FRIENDS, heralding a new era in creative talent management and content production. In contrast to other industry platform players, […]

Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging
  • Media
  • Partner Content

Connected By Meta: Embracing Messaging

Online messaging is a top way of communicating with customers, particularly angry ones with a propensity for violence.

Partner Content

by