Tinder Invites Aussies To “Break Out Of Your Bubble” This Summer

Tinder has launched its bold new summer campaign, “Break Out of Your Bubble.” The campaign playfully challenges Australians to step outside their comfort zones and embrace new experiences, people, and places through the platform’s expansive dating pool.

Rooted in the observation that Australians often stick to familiar social circles and routines, the campaign takes a satirical approach, spotlighting everyday “bubbles” Aussies unknowingly live in. Whether it’s the predictable faces at a local house party or the familiar runners on Sydney’s Centennial Park loop, “Break Out of Your Bubble” offers a humorous wake-up call and a refreshing alternative: Tinder’s diverse community of connections.

This launch comes in time for dating ‘peak season’ – the period from the end of December until Valentine’s Day on 14th February. On Tinder, there are 2.1 million more messages sent per day and 298.4 million more ‘Likes’ per day1 during this period compared to the yearly average. The busiest day of the year, known as “Dating Sunday,” fell on January 5th, 2025, when Tinder historically experiences a 15% spike in global ‘Likes’ and 20% more messages sent2 compared to the rest of the year. These stats highlight the heightened opportunities for meaningful connections during the peak summer period.

The campaign’s creative heart features a series of short, satirical “news reports,” brought to life by some of Australia’s most exciting creators. Influencers like Sam Fricker, Ella Jae, Oliver Mills, and The Fitzy Twins take center stage as roving reporters, delivering witty and relatable takes on Aussie social tropes. Each segment playfully unpacks familiar habits—like always dating within the same suburb or hanging out with the same “J-names”—while highlighting Tinder as the perfect tool to expand horizons.

“A new relationship starts on Tinder every three seconds3 and we believe that the best relationships often start when you try something new. ‘Break Out of Your Bubble’ is all about inspiring Aussies to break free from their everyday routines and discover the endless possibilities waiting just outside their comfort zones. Summer is the perfect time for new adventures, and Tinder is here to help you connect with someone who can make those adventures unforgettable,” said Kristen Hardeman, country director at Tinder Australia.

With a digital-focused media plan spanning TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, and Meta, Tinder’s campaign will reach audiences across Australia encouraging Aussies to embrace the unexpected this summer.

