Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community

In a larger-than-life show of support for the regional LGBTQIA+ community, Tinder has unveiled its latest Australian initiative, the Big Rainbow Project.

The Big Rainbow, a new “Big” landmark, has been erected at a temporary home at Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, before it travels to its new regional location, in the hope of bringing awareness and support to the LGBTQIA+ community in regional Australia.

Developed in collaboration with a panel of Australian LGBTQIA + community & First Nations advisors, The Big Rainbow project has been created to help raise awareness of the challenges LGBTQIA+ Australians face in regional towns, where lack of visible communities, and geographic distance from urban celebrations, can contribute to increased feelings of isolation and disconnection.

The Big Rainbow Project builds on Tinder’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community in Australia. The project will be kicking off with a nationwide call for suggestions to help decide on the landmark’s new home, plus a $100,000 donation to regional community organisations to support programmes for the regional LGBTQIA+ community.

Tinder Australia country director, Kristen Hardeman, said: “At Tinder we believe that everyone deserves a chance to make a meaningful connection with someone new.

“The Big Rainbow Project is a long term commitment for us and a deepening of our support to the Australian LGBTQIA+ community beyond the urban centres through initiatives in-app and across the country. We hope to see the first ‘Big’ landmark dedicated to the community find a home in regional Australia where it can be a beacon for diversity, inclusion and self-expression.”

The Big Rainbow Project was developed with brand experience & creative agency, Akcelo and supported by communications agency, Thrive PR + Communications, in conjunction with consultants from Queer Agency.

The campaign comprises of:

The Big Rainbow landmark | The first monument to regional pride & inclusion will temporarily be on display at Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal (The Rocks, NSW) from March 3-7 2022.

Search for a new home here | Tinder is calling on suggestions from the public for the Big Rainbow’s future location, welcoming recommendations for the regional town where it could live on as a symbol of diversity, inclusion and self expression for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Content series | The unveiling of the Big Rainbow Project is accompanied by a content series on organic and paid social media, which heroes the experiences of LGBTQIA+ Aussies from central, west, and northern NSW regional towns.

LGBTQIA+ creator engagement | Much loved Aussie LGBTQIA+ creators Mitch Coombs, Bambi Fairy & Ian Zaro lead the way for the creator strategy amplifying the Big Rainbow Project.

$100,000 donation | Tinder Australia pledges $100,000 to support regional LGBTQIA+ community organisations, committing the funds to a number of organisations who support and uplift LGBTQIA+ people, particularly in regional communities.

Virtual Big Rainbow in Tinder Explore | The Big Rainbow will also go live as a virtual destination in-app in the newly launched Tinder Explore section in the coming weeks.

Akcelo CEO, Aden Hepburn said: “The Big Rainbow Project has been designed to celebrate and elevate regional LGBTQIA+ communities in a BIG way – from the physical Big Rainbow monument and films highlighting regional voices, to the upcoming virtual Big Rainbow destination that will help connect LGBTQIA+ people in-app, no matter their location.

“We are delighted to be supporting such an important initiative that will have a lasting impact on inclusion and diversity outside of the big cities.”

Queer Agency Co-Director, Brooke Brady, said: “The Big Rainbow, supported by Tinder Australia, is more than just a fabulous landmark for regional queer Pride. This project as a whole demonstrates a significant commitment from Tinder Australia to provide tangible support for regional LGBTQIA+ organisations who work tirelessly to uplift their own communities year-round. We are all deserving of love and connection, and we feel excited by the prospects of new connections formed under the rainbow.”