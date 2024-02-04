Tina Fey Enlists Celebrity Stunt Doubles For Booking.Com’s Riotous Super Bowl Work

Booking.Com has unveiled its Super Bowl work a week out from the big game and with none other than Tiny Rey fronting it you know you’re in for a dose of good fun.

As Fey explained in the ad there are “so many choices on Booking.com,” meaning there are “so many Tina Feys I could be”.

So, of course, she hires a few body doubles to help her experience every kind of vacation including Hollywood royalty Glenn Close, 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski and comic Jack McBrayer.

There’s “splurgy” Tina who loves to splash out on a swanky Rodeo Drive hotel. There’s “Rustic” Tina who just wants to find a little seclusion as a Sasquatch in the Wyoming wilderness and “Wild” Tina who wants a farm stay so she can ride one very specific horse.

Created by Canadian creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, you can check out the two fun spots below:

Booking.com cited a survey stat from its own 2024 predictions research that 64 per cent of travellers feel “main character energy” while on vacation versus at home, and half claim to have a travel alter-ego.

Arjan Dijk, the senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Booking.com, said of the campaign: “Booking.com is on a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. This year’s Booking.yeah campaign shows that travelers can book whoever they want to be by using our seamless app, with a wide range of unique places to stay across the US and the globe.”