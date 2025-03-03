B&T ExclusiveNewsletterTechnology

TikTok’s ANZ General Manager & Marketing Lead To Exit

2 Min Read
Two of TikTok's ANZ leaders, Brett Armstrong and Denny Handlin, are leaving the business.

The social media company’s Australia and New Zealand general manager Brett Armstrong and marketing lead Denny Handling are leaving the social media company, according to several sources with knowledge of the moves.

Armstrong joined TikTok five years ago as one of the first senior hires for the Chinese social media company’s move to Australia.

His initial role was GM of global business solutions, heading up its advertising business including brand partnerships, client solutions, business marketing and sales operations.

He formed a leadership team with Lee Hunter – who was GM of ANZ – until the latter left TikTok mid-2024 without being replaced. This left Armstrong as the most senior leader in the region for the app that is used 8.5 million Australians each day.

Armstrong is Google’s former New Zealand country manager and head of media agencies in the ANZ region.

TikTok did not respond to B&T at the time this article was published, but the news of Armstrong’s departure has been briefed to businesses that work with the social media company.

Another senior executive on his way out is ANZ head of global business marketing Denny Handlin. He is being succeeded by Sushmitha ‘Sushi’ Ghatty, TikTok’s marketing strategy and operations lead.

Handlin is another early joiner of TikTok Australia from Facebook. He began as a creative strategist before rising to head of creative lab and head of global business marketing.

In a separate move, B&T understands that its creator team in Australia has largely been disbanded and there has been little news about when some of its mooted shopping functions will roll out to Australia.

There has been movement and uncertainty at TikTok ever since the US passed a law that would force the Chinese-owned company to spin off its US business, which was introduced under the Biden administration, but delayed under US president Trump for a further two months.

