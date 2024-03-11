TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry

TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



TikTok for Business has launched the third year of its TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, continuing its commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry.

Designed to champion the growth of leaders within the media agency sector, this year’s program centres around the concept of ‘bravery’, providing an opportunity to accelerate participants’ personal and professional impact.

TikTok For Business is calling for media agency leaders with a recommended minimum of eight years of experience to apply for a chance to secure a spot within the fully-funded program. 35 entrants will be selected to participate in the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, with the winners to be announced in mid-April and the sessions commencing from May 2024.

“As we launch the third year of the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, we’re thrilled to continue our commitment to developing talent and innovation within the Australian media industry. This year’s theme of ‘bravery’ will provide a new cohort of leaders with the opportunity to step outside their day to day, into a run of bold and daring programmes to challenge their thinking and stimulate creativity. With such a high calibre of entrants over the past two years, we can’t wait to see how the next cohort responds as we raise the bar again on an exciting lineup of interactive sessions designed to challenge and inspire!” said Andrew Cambridge, head of agency, TikTok Australia & New Zealand.

Here’s what alumni have said about their experience in the program:

  • “The TikTok Accelerator program was a genuinely transformative experience. If you’re thinking about applying for the Accelerator program 100% do it and thank yourself later because it’s one of the best out there” – Ryan Hancock, National Planning Director, Match & Wood
  • “If you have the chance to apply for next year’s program, I highly recommend! Truly one of those “altered my brain chemistry” moments” – Rahma El Sayed, Creative Connections Director, UM Australia.
  • “We laughed, we cried, we embraced the cringe, we made a local muso feel like a total rock star and we danced like nobody was watching. Most importantly, we soaked up vast amounts of inspiration, information, and insights from thought-leaders to help shape our own personal leadership styles and embrace creativity. I’ve loved every second of this program and if you’re considering applying next year… run, don’t walk” – Sharyn Keller, Client Director, Initiative
  • “I’m immensely thankful to the TikTok team for crafting an agenda that pushed us beyond the norms of media agency development, challenging our creativity, and amplifying our authentic selves.” – Josh Iselin, Digital Lead, Dentsu



Please login with linkedin to comment

TikTok

Latest News

xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital
  • Marketing

xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital

Perth-based agency Dilate Digital has received a substantial investment from xDNA Group to expand its services portfolio and increase market share across the Oceania region. Lead Image – Dilate Digital Team Established in 2010, Dilate Digital has grown into one of Australia’s leading full-service digital marketing agencies. It is now underpinned by a team of […]

Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April
  • Media

Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April

KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show will launch in Melbourne on 29 April, contrary to reports. “Let me just warn everyone,’’ Sandilands said on Tuesday morning. “Doesn’t matter what you’ve heard, and what the newspaper or this person or some other radio station says. We’re not here to change your mind, we’re just […]

R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee
  • Advertising

R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee

Independent global marketing consultancy R3 has appointed VML veteran Ishan Chatterjee (lead image) as vice president of global growth to support the company’s expansion across EMEA. Based in London, Ishan is responsible for client growth, partnerships and R3’s capability expansion. “Ishan’s experience is reflective of the mindset and approach we have at R3. It’s Global, […]

SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account
  • Marketing

SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account

Independent creative agency SLIK has added Paralympics Australia to its expanding client roster following a successful competitive pitch. SLIK won the right to support Paralympics Australia to reach its fundraising goals by developing a unique virtual experience, to be launched before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. With the mission to transform lives through the power […]

Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account
  • Marketing

Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account

Independent agency Special PR has been tapped as the PR partner for PepsiCo brands Pepsi, Red Rock Deli, and Smith’s, extending Special Group Australia’s remit with the global giant. The appointment will see Special PR develop creative earned campaigns, PR strategy and activation, content development, media relations, publicity, and influencer relationships across Australia, with a […]

Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors
  • Marketing

Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors

Marketing advisory, strategy, and analytics company Forethought have announced Diane Shelton and Andrew Slot’s appointment as joint managing directors, effective immediately. Lead Image: L to R – Andrew Slot, Ken Roberts, Diane Shelton In their new roles, Shelton and Slot will work closely with and report to Forethought executive chairman and founder Ken Roberts. The […]

Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program
  • Marketing

Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program

Vivid Sydney has unveiled a captivating program for 2024. From 24 May to 15 June, the festival promises 23 nights of unforgettable experiences, exploring the theme of ‘Humanity’ through Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney 2024 highlights include; 40km-long laser beams to be projected from the city’s tallest structure, Sydney Tower 2023 Archibald Prize […]

The Growth Distillery Reveals How Brands Are Embracing Community To Achieve Unparalleled Growth
  • Marketing

The Growth Distillery Reveals How Brands Are Embracing Community To Achieve Unparalleled Growth

The Growth Distillery, in collaboration with Present Company, has released a groundbreaking exploration into the value of communities, finding that they are crucial to long-term business growth. Lead image: Dan Krigstein, director of The Growth Distillery Virtuous Value Creation: A Briefing On Community reviewed the gaming sector, an industry made up of businesses seeking connection, […]