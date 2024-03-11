TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry

TikTok for Business has launched the third year of its TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, continuing its commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry.

Designed to champion the growth of leaders within the media agency sector, this year’s program centres around the concept of ‘bravery’, providing an opportunity to accelerate participants’ personal and professional impact.

TikTok For Business is calling for media agency leaders with a recommended minimum of eight years of experience to apply for a chance to secure a spot within the fully-funded program. 35 entrants will be selected to participate in the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, with the winners to be announced in mid-April and the sessions commencing from May 2024.

“As we launch the third year of the TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, we’re thrilled to continue our commitment to developing talent and innovation within the Australian media industry. This year’s theme of ‘bravery’ will provide a new cohort of leaders with the opportunity to step outside their day to day, into a run of bold and daring programmes to challenge their thinking and stimulate creativity. With such a high calibre of entrants over the past two years, we can’t wait to see how the next cohort responds as we raise the bar again on an exciting lineup of interactive sessions designed to challenge and inspire!” said Andrew Cambridge, head of agency, TikTok Australia & New Zealand.

Here’s what alumni have said about their experience in the program:

“The TikTok Accelerator program was a genuinely transformative experience. If you’re thinking about applying for the Accelerator program 100% do it and thank yourself later because it’s one of the best out there” – Ryan Hancock, National Planning Director, Match & Wood

“If you have the chance to apply for next year’s program, I highly recommend! Truly one of those “altered my brain chemistry” moments” – Rahma El Sayed, Creative Connections Director, UM Australia.

“We laughed, we cried, we embraced the cringe, we made a local muso feel like a total rock star and we danced like nobody was watching. Most importantly, we soaked up vast amounts of inspiration, information, and insights from thought-leaders to help shape our own personal leadership styles and embrace creativity. I’ve loved every second of this program and if you’re considering applying next year… run, don’t walk” – Sharyn Keller, Client Director, Initiative

“I’m immensely thankful to the TikTok team for crafting an agenda that pushed us beyond the norms of media agency development, challenging our creativity, and amplifying our authentic selves.” – Josh Iselin, Digital Lead, Dentsu