TikTok Trials Revamped Creator Fund In The US Called “Creativity Program”

TikTok has announced a revamped version of its Creator Fund, called the Creativity Program Beta, that will pay creators more for posting longer videos.

The Beta has begun testing in the US and has previously been testing it in France and Brazil. The social media site said it planned to launch the program in more regions soon.

The Creativity Program differs from the existing Creator Fund as it prioritises longer video content. In order to be eligible for a share of the spoils, creators will need to create high-quality, original content longer than one minute. They will also need to be older than 18, meet the minimum follower count and video view requirements, and have “an account in good standing.”

The minimum follower count is rumoured to be 100,000 — a significant jump from the 10,000 needed to apply for the existing Creator Fund. The Creator Fund had also been criticised by some TikTokers for its low payouts, despite TikTok making a US$1 billion (AU$1.45 billion) funding commitment.

TikTokers already enrolled in the Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program. Should you not be fortunate enough to be part of the Creator Fund, you’ll be able to apply for the new Program once available as it is currently invite-only.

In return creators will get a shiny new dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics and analytics.

The war for social media creators seems to be heating up with different platforms trying to find new ways of attracting talent. Meta’s VP of Facebook recently said that, “When a creator is thinking about where to produce their content, we want them to produce it on Instagram and we also make it really easy for that same creator to cross-post it to Facebook. We believe that creators are better when they’re leveraging the power of our multiple apps.”