TikTok Named Major Partner For Sydney WorldPride

TikTok announced major partnership for both Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2023, after supporting the festival for the past two years.

This year, TikTok will be marching to the theme ‘Pride In Full Colour’ and to celebrate, the platform will be hosting special livestreams to give people around the world a behind-the-scenes look into the Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert and beyond.

The Sydney World Pride Ambassadors will be hailing from across the globe and sharing their POV of the celebrations on TikTok.

“We are proud that TikTok is an open and inclusive platform, and it’s a privilege to be able to shine a light on the amazing creators across who are at the heart of the LGBTQIA+ community on TikTok. This partnership with Sydney WorldPride will allow us to take this incredible celebration to a global audience, who will be able to tune in to catch all the action on TikTok.” said Lee Hunter, General Manager, TikTok Australia and New Zealand.

Kate Wickett, CEO Sydney WorldPride said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have TikTok join the Sydney WorldPride family as a major sponsor. Their relationship with Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras over the past two years has been a productive and fun one and we can’t wait to see what the ambassadors, creators and community deliver across the Festival period.”

From 17 February to 5 March 2023, WorldPride will be taking over Sydney. Expect countless events, parties, concerts, exhibitions, thought-provoking conferences, and more throughout the festival.