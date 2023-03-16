Tickets For The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Nearly Gone!

Tickets for the Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian, have been selling so quickly, we’ve barely been able to print name cards for tables fast enough!

With the awards just a week away, get your tickets now to avoid disappointment!

Visit the Women Leading Tech Awards site now!

This year, we have a staggering 33 gongs up for grabs, 15 of which are brand new, including the People’s Choice and Lifetime Achievement awards.

The winners will be announced at the ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney on Friday 24 March in a swish black tie and cocktail dress ceremony.

Do not delay or prevaricate any longer. Get your tickets now and join us in celebrating these bloody impressive women!

And, if you’re not sold already, check out the photos from last year’s awards to get a look at the glitz, glamour, and girl power.