Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia

Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services.

TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling subscriptions to its proprietary software, venues, promoters, and event organisers gain control over their ticketing like never before for an affordable fixed monthly rate.

Unlike legacy ticketing services, there are zero per-ticket fees charged to ticket purchasers or event organisers. TixSuite users can choose to charge a booking fee or no fees at all. The fee amount is set at the organisers’ discretion, ranging from zero booking fees to an amount that covers expenses or more. Whatever they choose, all booking fees are theirs to keep – giving them control over all their customer revenue streams.

The current business model generally sees legacy ticketing services holding all the cash from ticket sales until after the event, stalling cash flow for the event organiser. This outdated process creates challenges for promoters who must stump up significant capital, particularly at a time when buyers are waiting until the last minute to purchase tickets – creating uncertainty around the viability of events. TixSuite flips this model by enabling users to collect 100% of their ticketing revenue up front, removing the significant financial burden and stress from promoters, venues and event organisers.

TixSuite launches in Australia with three subscription tiers to choose from depending on the needs of a venue or promoter, with their first event free for up to 1,000 ticket sales sold within 90 days of going on sale. It is backed by Eventfinda, which began in 2006 as an events listing platform and has grown into New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing company.

“For too long venues and promoters in Australia have been at the behest of an outdated ticketing model and legacy ticketing services, which leaves them with little or no control over fees or cash flow. Venues and promoters are forced to deal with legacy ticketing services that don’t allow them to collect revenue upfront, and force them to pass on ‘junk fees’ charged to ticket purchasers,” said Eventfinda and TixSuite CEO James McGlinn.

“TixSuite has been designed with the express purpose of putting control back in the hands of those running events through a straightforward subscription model. For those that choose to charge fees, venues and promoters can communicate to ticket buyers exactly what that fee will be used for – whether that be for venue upgrades, collecting donations for charity, or anything in between”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media
  • Media

Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media

Women in Media proudly announces the expansion of its board of directors, adding three distinguished professionals renowned for their expertise. Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, and Pooja Patel join the esteemed board, effective immediately, for a three-year term. Bringing a wealth of experience and insight, Bridget Fair serves as the chief executive officer of Free TV […]

Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth
  • Marketing

Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth

Thrive PR & Communications has relaunched the agency’s bespoke media and presentation training services led by esteemed technology and business journalist Brad Howarth. This expanded range of services now includes a half-day program specifically designed to prepare executives to manage communications relating to cybersecurity incidents and crisis situations. Howarth will head up Thrive’s expanded training […]

Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project
  • Marketing

Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project

Adobe has introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io […]

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
  • Advertising

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
  • Media

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
  • Advertising

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!

The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.