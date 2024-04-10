Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services.
TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling subscriptions to its proprietary software, venues, promoters, and event organisers gain control over their ticketing like never before for an affordable fixed monthly rate.
Unlike legacy ticketing services, there are zero per-ticket fees charged to ticket purchasers or event organisers. TixSuite users can choose to charge a booking fee or no fees at all. The fee amount is set at the organisers’ discretion, ranging from zero booking fees to an amount that covers expenses or more. Whatever they choose, all booking fees are theirs to keep – giving them control over all their customer revenue streams.
The current business model generally sees legacy ticketing services holding all the cash from ticket sales until after the event, stalling cash flow for the event organiser. This outdated process creates challenges for promoters who must stump up significant capital, particularly at a time when buyers are waiting until the last minute to purchase tickets – creating uncertainty around the viability of events. TixSuite flips this model by enabling users to collect 100% of their ticketing revenue up front, removing the significant financial burden and stress from promoters, venues and event organisers.
TixSuite launches in Australia with three subscription tiers to choose from depending on the needs of a venue or promoter, with their first event free for up to 1,000 ticket sales sold within 90 days of going on sale. It is backed by Eventfinda, which began in 2006 as an events listing platform and has grown into New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing company.
“For too long venues and promoters in Australia have been at the behest of an outdated ticketing model and legacy ticketing services, which leaves them with little or no control over fees or cash flow. Venues and promoters are forced to deal with legacy ticketing services that don’t allow them to collect revenue upfront, and force them to pass on ‘junk fees’ charged to ticket purchasers,” said Eventfinda and TixSuite CEO James McGlinn.
“TixSuite has been designed with the express purpose of putting control back in the hands of those running events through a straightforward subscription model. For those that choose to charge fees, venues and promoters can communicate to ticket buyers exactly what that fee will be used for – whether that be for venue upgrades, collecting donations for charity, or anything in between”.
