Thursday TV Wrap: The Chase Brings In Enough Eyeballs To Secure Seven A Win
After all the fanfare of The State of Origin, Seven is back on top for the night thanks to its flagship show The Chase.

In news, news: Seven News peaked at 886,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 821,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 630,000 viewers – Grimshaw deserves a MAFS robe for her efforts this week.  

Hot Seat grabbed 423,000 viewers and Under Investigation pulled in 339,000 viewers – Is there potential for A Current Affair/Hot Seat cross-over? I see Grimshaw making rogue Tradies answer trivia questions. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 536,000 viewers – Seven should be smug about this show it always pulls numbers.  

Home And Away managed 404,000 and  Front Bar grabbed 349,000 viewers – if I understood sport I’d have something witty to say here. 

The Project grabbed 336,000 viewers – Yes Carrie is back! No, she won’t be speaking about her baby daddy being caught naked on Skype. 

Dog House Australia pulled in 419,000 viewers – paw-some!  10 News First grabbed 292,000 viewers. 

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 594,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 474,000 viewers. Foreign Correspondents grabbed 306,000 viewers. 

Out on top was the Seven Network with 28.5 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 26.0 per cent of the daily share. Then ABC Network with 17.2 per cent of the share, followed by the 10 Network with 17.1 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 11.3 per cent.

