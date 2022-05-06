Thursday TV Wrap: Gogglebox Brings in 570,000 Eyeballs & Wholesome Vibes

10’s Gogglebox grabbed 570,000 viewers – who knew watching people watch television would be so entertaining?

Seven News peaked at 891,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 794,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 564,000 viewers and Tracey Grimshaw should enter politics! There I said it.

Meanwhile, NRL earned 323,000 viewers – not a good day to be a bunny. Hot Seat grabbed 375,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 532,000 viewers and Home And Away managed 455,000 viewers – the drama!

For 10, MasterChef earned 480,000 and The Project grabbed 345,000 viewers – all good quality wholesome viewing.

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 603,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 465,000 viewers. Foreign Correspondents grabbed 309,000 viewers and Sammy J pulled in 300,000 viewers – Who doesn’t love this man? Ita has had a good week!

Out on top was the Seven Network with 27.1 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 25.4 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 21.7 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 15.5 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 10.2 per cent.