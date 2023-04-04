Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing
Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. Here’s Aitken’s top tips for when your innovation ideas turn from fab to flop…
Innovation programs are often unsuccessful. Even though the intent is there, many organisations have unrealistic expectations about what is required to become truly innovation centric. Often, the initial impetus is driven by the leadership team, who have identified innovation as a key strategic pillar or organisational value. And so, the program starts out with great gusto and a lot of hype, however gradually it begins to lose momentum. The team loses motivation as they are not seeing immediate results, and leaders struggle to demonstrate early ROI. And so, resources are reallocated, and innovation ambitions are significantly scaled back. Sound familiar?
Having worked with hundreds of organisations, helping them drive and embed innovation, here are three common mistakes that we often see organisations make when it comes to innovation.
- There are no dedicated innovation resources
While it might seem obvious, you might be surprised by just how many organisations prioritise innovation, but don’t prioritise the resources to make it happen. Employees are expected to magically find additional hours in their day and managers are expected to find additional funds in their already tight budgets.
Making innovation happen requires dedicated people, time, and money. Particularly in the current climate, when employees have never been more time-strapped and ambushed by meetings, finding incremental time to innovate simply won’t happen. The team’s priorities need to be re-examined to carve out time for innovation. And a dedicated innovation fund should also be set up and ring-fenced to ensure it’s not the first thing to go when times get tough.
- Everyone loses patience
Wanting to see immediate innovation results is like going on a diet and expecting all the kilos to drop off in the first two weeks of hard work. They don’t. But we tend to want immediate pay off. However realistically, just like going on a diet, when it comes to innovation, the real changes occur (and importantly are sustained) when it becomes a ‘way of life’.
Innovation is not something that can be checked off a quarterly to-do list before moving onto the next priority. It needs to be embedded, supported, and continually massaged until it percolates across the business and becomes habitual. It requires ongoing, long-term focus and might not start realising returns for the organisation for at least 12 – 18 months. This can be a tough reality when an organisation is resource-stretched and needs to demonstrate immediate ROI.
The trick is to re-evaluate how you measure ROI when it comes to innovation; in the short-term, ROI can be measured on inputs rather than outputs, such as ‘the number of employees trained in innovation’ or ‘the number of new ideas generated’. Focusing on inputs initially, will provide the innovation program with a sense of momentum. And it will also lead to stronger outputs. You just need to be patient.
- Leaders are not on board
It is one thing to say that you are supportive of innovation. But then there is the reality of having to give up budget and your team member’s time to innovate. This is the true test of how dedicated your leaders are to innovation; when they are willing to allocate their resources to make it happen.
To be successful, innovation must be driven from the top. Innovation rarely gains traction in an organisation when it is being driven by a single passionate leader, while everyone else is knee-deep in ‘business as usual’. To be truly innovation-centric, innovation needs to reach all corners of the organisation, which means that all leaders need to be on board and willing to carve out the necessary resources.
To ensure innovation happens in your organisation, there must be realistic expectations about what is required from the outset. Too often we see organisations giving up and failing to achieve innovation impact, because they want all the innovation accolades without the patience and resources to make it happen. Once your leaders are on the same page, and these three home truths have been swallowed, you are well on your way to innovation success.
Please login with linkedin to commentInventium Zoe Aitken
Latest News
Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience
Supercars has appointed DDB Group’s Tribal to deliver a martech and digital transformation that will turbo-charge Supercars fans’ experience both in Australia and globally. As part of a competitive pitch process, Tribal DDB proposed a transformation which will see the brand deliver a data-rich experience for fans, bringing them closer than ever to their favourite […]
Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV
Sportsbet’s CEO, Barni Evans (pictured), said that a balance needed to be struck when it came to regulations on gambling adverts on free-to-air TV. “We acknowledge there is community sentiment on the volume of advertising,” Evans told the Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs’ inquiry into gambling advertising. A recent study from the […]
Youth Audiences Dominate Q1 Box Office As John Wick Delivers
Research finds youth audiences dominating the Aussie box office. People still prepared to pay 20 bucks for popcorn.
Tabcorp CEO: Gambling Ad Proliferation Has Gone Too Far
Tabcorp boss declares there are too many gambling ads. Well, too many gambling ads cutting Tabcorp's grass anyway.
Economy Set To Crash And Burn According To New ARN Research
B&T does warn this could make for difficult reading. So why not gather some colleagues and do it acappella instead.
Twitch’s Lewis Mitchell: Authenticity Is Key To Reaching An Audience That Doesn’t Engage With Traditional Media
B&T's chatting to Twitch’s APAC content director Lewis Mitchell. Fear not, neither Europe or the Africas got a mention.
The Mammoth Meatball Is Here To Save The Planet! Via Wunderman Thompson Benelux
Cultured meat back in the spotlight with latest campaign, as frankfurts declare "you don't get more cultured than us!"
Musk Changes Twitter Logo To Dog Meme Despite Facing $380bn Dogecoin Lawsuit
If anyone deserved a Stilnox, a Horlicks and a Blackmores Sleep Sound before bed, it's definitely Elon.
Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]
Mamamia’s New Podcast ‘But Are You Happy?’ Asks High-Profile Aussies The Questions You’re Not Supposed To
Is Vegemite, McDonald's kids meal or that Pharrell Williams' song failing to make you happy? Try this podcast instead.
Wunderman Thompson Says AI Is Just Another Excuse For A KitKat
When taking a break on this KitKat pitch, apparently Wunderman Thompson staffers went to the pub.
Ben Affleck Gets Confused For Matt Damon In Latest Witty Foray For Dunkin’ Donuts
J.Lo not tolerating shirkers around the mansion, as husband Ben ordered to get his unemployed actor's arse back to work.
Orchard & Clems Launch “Discover Tasmania” App For Tourism Tasmania
Tourism Tasmania unveils latest app that declares, "It could be worse, it could be Adelaide."
Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Finale Tops 1 Million Viewers But Is Down Year-On-year
MAFS is run and done for yet another year. Daily Mail journalists already fretting about the lack of content.
PubMatic Pinches Magnite’s James Young For Regional Director ANZ Role
Magnite's James Young jumps ship to PubMatic. Happy he no longer has to explain he doesn't work for a torch company.
Taylors Encourages Wine Drinkers to Stay Original In New Work From EDGE
Is your ceiling on a bottle of plonk a non-budgeable 20 bucks? Taylors is well worth a look at.
Ogilvy Melbourne Unveils LaunchVic Campaign Encouraging Startups In The State
Who hasn't dreamt of their own startup? Unless you dream of naked alien abduction or being attacked by a vanilla slice.
UFC & WWE To Merge, Forming $30bn+ Entertainment Company
In what could best be described as an uppercut & roundhouse kick to its competitors, UFC and WWE announce merger.
Underwear Brand Nala Floats Massive Boob Down The Yarra In ‘Free The Nipple’ Ad Protest
Underwear brand floats huge boob down the Yarra in apparent ad protest. Let's hope Tradies Y-fronts don't get any ideas.
BWX Crumbles And Falls Into Voluntary Administration & Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Goes On Sale
It would appear the Teflon coated Foster Blakes are going to take some very nasty scratching in this collapse.
Bestselling Mindset Author Turia Pitt Returns With Regular LiSTNR Podcast
Turia Pitt is undoubtedly one of the bravest women we know. And the woman who just got engaged to Rupert.
Red Havas Australia Announces Shane Russell As New CEO
Queenslander Shane Russell returns to Australia to head Red Havas. In better news, his Broncos jersey still fits.
Paramount Updates Digital Ad And Streaming Team
Paramount unveils its new digital advertising leadership team. Matching team leader tracksuits also being debated.
Albo Signs Off TikTok Ban On Federal Government Devices
Federal government bans TikTok on government devices. Says the spring rolls at parliament's cafeteria could be next.
SMI Data: Ad Market Down YOY As Government Spends Wane, But Demand Still High
Reported storm clouds fail to hit Australia's media industry, as agencies warned not to put the galoshes away just yet.
28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research
According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]
Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today. After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]
Stormy Daniels Pulls Out Of Piers Morgan Interview
News today that Stormy Daniels has pulled out of her Piers Morgan interview. Sadly, Melania Trump hasn't stepped in.
Guide Dogs Australia Launches First TikTok Challenge
Guide Dogs launches its first TikTok challenge. Well, obviously not the dogs themselves, but you know what we mean.
The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]
Carsales Acquires Aussie Adtech Firm Publift
Carsales puts the foot to the floor and drives off with adtech firm Publift, as B&T exhausts its naff car gags.
Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.
Michael Miller: AI Companies Crave Credibility But It Doesn’t Come For Free
B&T presents an exclusive opinion piece with News CEO Michael Miller that we exclusively stole off The Oz this morning.
AnalogFolk Appoints Kim Le Gras As Managing Partner
AnalogFolk appoints Kim Le Gras as managing partner and foie le gras at Friday's staff drinks.
Even Tiger Woods Doesn’t Understand Golf’s Rulebook In Witty Work For Bridgestone Golf
It's good to see Tiger back out on the course. Although it's funnier seeing him attacked by his supermodel girlfriends.
Finecast, Wavemaker Bring Total TV Measurement To Addressable TV
Yells of "eureka" out of GroupM's 19th floor window today as Finecast & Wavemaker crack addressable TV measurement.