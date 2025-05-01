“This Is No Longer A Theoretical Threat”: Josh Faulks Urges Industry To Push Back On Gambling & Alcohol Ad Bans At RESET

The marketing industry is bracing for impact — and the alarm bells rang loud at AANA’s RESET for Growth conference this morning. Speaking at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney, AANA CEO Josh Faulks issued a stark warning about escalating regulatory threats to gambling and alcohol advertising.

“This is no longer a theoretical threat. It’s real. Some bans are already happening,” Faulks told the room of senior marketers, media executives, and agency leaders. “Collectively, these proposals will strip hundreds of millions of dollars out of our industry and cripple the ability of some brands to advertise their products.”

Referring to regulatory proposals currently gaining traction across state and federal governments, Faulks warned that advertising reforms targeting gambling, alcohol, food and beverage sectors are already being implemented in New South Wales and South Australia.

Faulks called on the room to push back—forcefully and strategically. “Our overall objective is to create a regulatory framework that ensures our businesses and our industry can thrive. That’s exactly what the AANA is doing—bringing the industry together to advocate on your behalf.”

In a keynote that mixed levity with stark realism, Faulks compared the current operating environment to riding Japan’s Fuji-Q Highland rollercoaster. “It rotates in all directions. It disorients you. And it’s genuinely terrifying,” he said. “It’s a fitting metaphor for what it feels like to run a business in Australia right now.”

From political instability to economic uncertainty, Faulks said confidence is plummeting—and that’s bad news for marketers. “We’re living through what is arguably the most uninspiring election in generations,” he said. “When consumers and businesses pull back on spending and investment, it leads to a downward spiral in the economy. And we’re already seeing the signs.”

But the morning’s message wasn’t all doom and gloom.

With RESET’s theme focused squarely on growth, Faulks revealed the AANA’s new tagline, “Be a Member of Marketing’s Future”, and urged attendees to lean in, not out. “In this environment, leaders have two choices. We can put our heads in the sand and hope it all blows over – which we know it won’t. Or we can lean in with strategic intent and invest in marketing to drive growth,” he said. “The choice is obvious.”

Industry Unites to Lead on AI Governance

Another major development announced at RESET was the creation of the AI Council of Experts, a joint initiative between the AANA, the Advertising Council Australia (ACA), and the Media Federation of Australia (MFA). The new council will unite leaders from brands, agencies, creative and media to set national standards for the ethical and effective use of AI in marketing.

“AI is already transforming our industry and how consumers interact with brands,” Faulks said. “Strong marketing governance is essential to ensure we build trust and harness AI in ways that are ethical, effective, and sustainable.”

The Council’s first priority? Developing industry-wide AI standards informed by international best practice, covering everything from data privacy to bias, content creation, and brand safety.

The AI Council will bring together AI leaders from brands, agencies, creative, and media to help the industry take control of the AI future.

The Council’s first priority will be the development of a clear set of national standards and guidelines for the responsible, ethical, effective, and innovative use of artificial intelligence in marketing, informed by best practice from around the world.

By uniting the industry, the AI Council aims to ensure strong marketing governance in Australia and equip marketers to lead through the AI revolution.

With sessions throughout the day featuring speakers from iconic brands, scale-up success stories, and AI pioneers, Faulks made it clear the goal was more than inspiration—it was a call to action.

“These are our shared challenges. But they are also shared opportunities,” he concluded. “Our industry doesn’t just weather storms. We build in them. And now is the time to come together—not just to defend our industry, but to be proud of the critical role we play in growing Australia’s future.”