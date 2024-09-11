Thirsty Camel Offers Free Drive-Thru Footy Club Inspired Tattoos

Taking place during the September footy finals, Thirsty Camel is activating Melbourne’s first-ever drive-thru tattoo parlour. The activation will offer free footy-themed tattoos for customers for one day only.

Located at Thirsty Camel Grandview Hotel in Melbourne’s North, 18 footy-themed tattoos as well as one elusive Thirsty Camel tattoo will be available, to celebrate one of the most exciting times of the year.

“Melbourne is the heart and soul of footy and the energy and excitement around the AFL Finals here is unmatched,” said Lisa O’Donovan, national marketing manager, Thirsty Camel.

“We’re all about having fun here at Thirsty Camel, so when our storytelling agency, Enthral, came to us with this out of the box idea, we couldn’t say no; really excited to bring this concept to life!”

Thirsty Camel’s footy finals drive-thru tattoos will be redeemable for any purchase over $20. Those Thirsty Camel superfans up for wearing the brand (permanently) will receive Thirsty Camel branded merch.