Third Wave Of Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest, Revealed: A Must-Attend Event For Creatives & Innovators

The third wave of industry-defining speakers for Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest has been revealed, as the event shapes up to be a game-changer for creativity, marketing and media.
Taking place from May 13-15 at the Cairns Convention Centre, this year’s lineup is bursting with ground-breaking speakers, diverse voices, and fresh perspectives.
Featuring top-tier global CMOs, thought leaders, and creative pioneers from across the globe, they are all ready to share their insights and visions for the future.
In case you missed the FIRST wave of speakers or even the SECOND, catchup now by checking out our AGENDA HERE.
And below we have more than 20 new speakers who are helping round out the stellar line-up.
Buy your tickets now or have your brand or agency join the most-important creativity awards in Asia-Pacific, the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.
NEW Speakers:
- Sunita Gloster AM
- Kate Westgate, Head of Marketing, Homecare, Unilever (Unstereotype Alliance Australia Champion)
- Linda Fagerlund, Chief Strategy Officer ANZ, Mediahub, Co-Founder, Smelly Lunch Stories
- Anna Jackson, Head of Creative Excellence, Telstra
- Annabelle Herd, Chief Executive Officer, ARIA
- Duncan Collins, Chief Operating Officer, TMRW Music Group
- Birger Linke, Executive Creative Director, VML India
- Jess Wheeler, Creative Director/Partner, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, Co-Founder, Slather SPF
- Mel Fein, Managing Director, Media, APAC, Accenture Song
- Marcus Byrne, Head of Art / AI, Thinkerbell
- Amy Tucker, Co-Founder, CMO, COO, Springboards.ai
- Shaun Christie-David, CEO & Founder, Plate It Forward
- Humphrey Ho, CEO, Helios & Partners, Board Director Asia Pacific, Worldwide Partners
- Jules Lund, Founder, Tribe
- Jasmin Bedir, CEO, Innocean
- Michael Ray, Solo Dad, Author, Advocate for Equality and Change
- Duncan McGrath, Head of Devices & Services Marketing, Google AUNZ
- Matthew Michael, CEO, Droga5 Australia & New Zealand, MD, Accenture Song
- Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia
- Julia Vargiu, Director Australia, SI Global
- Alicia Placer, Agency Sales, LoopMe
- Arushi Srivastava, Director Client Success JAPAC, Flashtalking by Mediaocean