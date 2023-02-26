ThinkNewsBrands: 97% Of Aussies Engage With News Every Month

ThinkNewsBrands and Roy Morgan Total News figures show 20.6 million Australians over the age of 14 engage with news every month.

The latest release of Total News readership shows a slight softening for news consumption, down 0.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 with 20.6 million Australians continuing to consume news in a four-week period.

The readership figures, produced by Roy Morgan for ThinkNewsBrands, refer to the 12 months to December 2022 and show that Total News reaches 97 per cent of the population over the age of 14. Total News represents all news brands across print and digital as well as standalone news websites.

Australia’s trusted masthead brands continue to command large audiences, as demonstrated by the below table.

ThinkNewsBrands general manager Vanessa Lyons said: “The latest Total News readership figures demonstrate how much of a deeply ingrained daily habit news is in the lives of Australians; news has a consistent and enduring appeal for most of the population. The figures underscore the importance of news, particularly during challenging economic times when trustworthy and reliable information is crucial.

Demographically, Total News continues to engage audiences across all age groups including the hard-to-reach under-40s.