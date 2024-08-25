Think HQ Receives B Corp Certification

Think HQ has become the latest Aussie agency to receive B Corp certification. The move will fuel further momentum for the inclusive, values-led industry leader founded on the principle of only working on business for good.

With close to 100 employees, the milestone achievement sees Think HQ gaining certification under B Corp’s advertising and research classification for agencies with 50+ employees.

B Corp Certification, which measures a company’s entire social and environmental impact through verified rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency, underscores Think HQ’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change for people, places, and planet.

The achievement is both a measure of Think HQ’s resolute approach since opening its doors in 2010 with a commitment to using communication to drive positive change, and the beginning of a new era of increased accountability and innovation.

B Corp certification will set the business apart in the market as Think HQ leverages its leadership position to deliver impact through ethical purpose, with work designed to reach all Australians by recognising diversity is mainstream.

Think HQ founder and managing director Jen Sharpe said: ”As an agency, one of our values is being authentically authentic. B Corp certification further validates who we are and what we have always stood for – positive social change.”

The entire Think HQ team spent the past year collaboratively considering how we create impact and re-engineering agency-wide processes to align with the B Corp framework and set ourselves up for ongoing improvement as we join and learn from the B Corp community of businesses, Think HQ chief strategy officer, Fiona Nixon explained.

“The process of becoming a B Corp is extensive and rigorous, and it’s a true testament to who we are. B Corps around the world set the gold standard for positive impact, and we’re thrilled to now be a part of that community — one aligned in values, and dedicated to the social and environmental betterment of our world,” she said.