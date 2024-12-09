Think HQ Delivers Campaign To Encourage Careers In Aboriginal Health, “You Have 65,000 Years Of Experience”

Think HQ delivered a campaign to drive employment opportunities and careers for Aboriginal people for the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (VACCHO) with the tagline “You have 65,000 years of experience. Start a career in Aboriginal health today”.

In addition to a hero film, four videos bring to life the stories of four Aboriginal healthcare professionals working in a range of roles to make a difference in communities. Think HQ also developed a poster series and three audio assets for the campaign that reach across online, social channels and radio.

The workforce attraction campaign aims to encourage Aboriginal people to consider a career in the Aboriginal health and wellbeing sector by tapping into the continuing history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“Collaborating with Think HQ was a great process of combining cultural and creative expertise. From concept development through to production, the Think HQ team – which included First Nations people – was able to translate our initial yarns into a powerful concept, which was then brought to life through beautiful design, photography, and film production. We are excited to continue expanding the campaign even further,” Abe Ropitini, executive director, population health, VACCHO said.

To develop the creative strategy, content and messaging with cultural cut-through, Think HQ drew on its background working with Aboriginal stakeholders and communities, yarning with Indigenous health industry professionals including GPs, midwives and Aboriginal health and social and emotional wellbeing workers.

While those conversations revealed Aboriginal health professionals’ passion for their community work changing lives and helping others heal, it also delivered an insight that informed campaign direction: most Aboriginal people don’t realise their life experience gives them a key prerequisite for many jobs in Aboriginal health.

“The best care comes from empathy without judgement, and when people receiving care can connect with someone who understands them. That makes lived experience an important prerequisite to a career in Aboriginal health, yet people didn’t really understand the different roles and career pathways available to them. Our campaign seeks to tap into their passion for health and desire to help their community by showing a career in health could be the right one for them,” Lisa Gumbleton, group head of creative strategy at Think HQ added.

The creative solution draws on that insight to inspire a new generation of Aboriginal healthcare and wellbeing workers, spearheaded by a compelling video series written and produced by Think HQ alongside Wiradjuri Director Jack Steele and a team of First Nation creators in film and music, plus talent from across the community.

A dedicated hub answers the why’s and how’s of starting a career in Aboriginal health and provides resources and links to job opportunities.

“Some might be put off by the belief that they don’t have the prerequisites for a career in healthcare. But they do. Health and wellbeing knowledge in Aboriginal culture goes back further than any knowledge in the world. It was important that we worked with First Nations creators and creatives to help communicate this with the heart and nuance it deserved,” Sam McCarron, Think HQ associate creative director added.

The campaign is part of the Victoria Aboriginal Health & Wellbeing Workforce Strategy 2022-26 launched by VACCHO in 2022 which aims to provide meaningful employment opportunities and careers for Aboriginal people.

The campaign will run online, on radio and across VACCHO’s social media channels until 31 March 2025.