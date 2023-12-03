Think HQ & Cancer Council Victoria Engage Multicultural Audiences To Increase Bowel Screening Numbers

Think HQ & Cancer Council Victoria Engage Multicultural Audiences To Increase Bowel Screening Numbers
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Working with multicultural community groups in Victoria, Think HQ has created a campaign for bowel screening for Cancer Council Victoria. The campaign specifically targets Victorian Punjabi, Hindi, and Vietnamese-speaking groups to encourage the use of bowel screening tests.

Australians aged 50-74 receive a free home bowel screening test kit in the mail every two years from the Australian Government as part of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program.

Cancer Council Victoria identified the need to create culturally sensitive and contextually relevant content for Hindi, Punjabi and Vietnamese-speaking communities as data shows that people who speak a language other than English at home screen at a lower rate compared to the state’s average. Recent figures show bowel screening participation rates in Victoria have dropped in the past year from 46.5 per cent to just 43.9 per cent.

Working with CultureVerse, the agency’s multicultural communication and community engagement arm, Think HQ worked directly with copywriters and leaders from these communities for this campaign. Using Cancer Council Victoria funded research, which found the specific barriers to bowel screening for each community, the team created messages around cultural moments that could enable a change in attitude and behaviour. These enablers – including family time, cooking, and exercise – then became the central focus of the in-language creative outputs. Each video concludes with a Victorian General Practitioner from each respective community who delivered an in-language call to action: take the test today.

“Research shows that Australians who speak a language other than English participate in bowel screening at a much lower rate. Often, members of these communities face significant barriers to screening, ranging from not being aware of their risk of bowel cancer to waiting until symptoms occur before taking action or believing that their diet will protect them,” said Kelly Dienaar, head of media and communications, prevention division at Cancer Council Victoria.

“To address the disparities in bowel screening participation rates, customised engagement and marketing strategies were crafted, leveraging research insights that identified optimal communication channels and messaging that would resonate effectively with the members of these communities”.

“Think HQ collaborated with writers from the Vietnamese, Punjabi, and Hindi communities to create an innovative campaign using our collective creativity approach. The co-created campaign resonated with all three audiences and effectively addressed specific community concerns through its messaging, language, and visuals. Unlike traditional campaigns that prioritise English, this one was developed directly in each language and was continually tested with community members throughout the process,” said Andy Lima, chief creative officer at  Think HQ.

“When we include community members right from the start we get improved outcomes, as our creative is informed by their experiences, as well as an understanding of the language. Going a step further to find and work with copywriters from each of the communities has taken the work to another level,” said Jess Billimoria, head of CultureVerse.

The integrated campaign consists of 30”, 15” and 6” video; 30” radio spots; social media tiles and supporting copy.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Cancer Council Victoria CultureVerse thinkhq

Latest News

Stop Being A Water Waster! Sydney Schoolboy Urges Everyone To Save Water
  • Campaigns

Stop Being A Water Waster! Sydney Schoolboy Urges Everyone To Save Water

A 10-year-old Sydney schoolboy has joined forces with Australian actor Shane Jacobson to urge residents across Greater Sydney to save water as unpredictable weather conditions and a hot summer put pressure on a looming drought. Following a nationwide search, Kobi Bartlett, from Sydney’s South, was picked to play 10-year-old Shane Jacobson in the campaign designed […]

Reddit Updates Conversation Placement Ads Formats
  • Technology

Reddit Updates Conversation Placement Ads Formats

Reddit has announced updates to its new ads placement with Carousel Ads and Product Ads. These new units, placed in the heart of Reddit discussions, provide an even more dynamic and compelling way for advertisers to scale to relevant audiences, deliver deeper value to users, and drive stronger, full-funnel performance among the hundreds of thousands […]

Full Throttle Into 2024: Drive.com.au Announces 12 New Products In 2024 Upfronts
  • Media

Full Throttle Into 2024: Drive.com.au Announces 12 New Products In 2024 Upfronts

Automotive Network Drive has announced its 2024 upfronts, its biggest in more than a decade, with a suite of more than 12 new products that underpin its vision to be the number one automotive network in Australia. Now in its 27th year and with a monthly audience of 2.45 million, Drive is leveraging its reputation […]

Image lead story Sleeping Duck’s Cheeky Campaign Exposes Its Competitors Tricks
  • Media

Sleeping Duck’s Cheeky Campaign Exposes Its Competitors Tricks

A clever tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign exposing dodgy online sales practices has the potential to succeed where complaints to regulators are failing to stop rip-offs. That’s what Sleeping Duck, one of Australia’s most ethical and successful mattress makers, is banking on with a new video podcast that exposes a fake “independent” product-rating website set up by […]

oOh!media Unveils 51 New Large Format Sites This Year
  • Advertising

oOh!media Unveils 51 New Large Format Sites This Year

oOh!media continues to rapidly expand its large format digital network, launching seven new sites at premium locations across major arterials in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The latest large format digitals include another premium site in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Mosman. Positioned at the gateway of the lower north shore on Military Road, the high-impact […]

Seven Uses Gen AI to Push Tech Boundaries With Ignite
  • Media

Seven Uses Gen AI to Push Tech Boundaries With Ignite

The Seven Network revealed the results of the second round of its flagship innovation initiative – Ignite – which saw seven employee-led generative AI concepts selected for prototype development. An inspiring three-week event, Ignite brings together internal cross-functional teams of engineers, data scientists, product managers and staff from across the business to collaborate and develop […]

Australian Agency Engaging.io Slam Dunks With Texas NBA Team
  • Marketing

Australian Agency Engaging.io Slam Dunks With Texas NBA Team

Australian tech consultancy Engaging.io has scored a major business win with the appointment by a leading Texas-based US National Basketball Association (NBA) team to revolutionise its marketing and communication strategies. The powerhouse NBA franchise turned to Sydney-headquartered Engaging to spearhead a major HubSpot implementation, driving greater efficiencies, personalisation and a more seamless experience for fans. […]

Dentsu QLD Partners With DeadlyScience & UnLtd To Drive STEM Programs With First Nations Youth
  • Media

Dentsu QLD Partners With DeadlyScience & UnLtd To Drive STEM Programs With First Nations Youth

Dentsu Queensland has formed a strategic partnership with DeadlyScience, an organisation that provides science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) resources to Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander students across Australia. The partnership is in collaboration with UnLtd, which helps connect the media and marketing industries with charities helping children and young people at risk. This is […]

Revolution360 Parent Venetian Media Group Acquires Digital Native
  • Technology

Revolution360 Parent Venetian Media Group Acquires Digital Native

Victoria-based Venetian Media Group (VMG) has acquired web and digital strategy shop Digital Native. Lead image L-R: VMG CEO, Michael Fishwick; Digital Native big chief, Matt Gardan.  Digital Native specialises in digital strategy, branding, UX and web design it has deep experience in renewables, emerging technology and not-for-profit. Its web design process and collaborative approach […]

Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats
  • Campaigns

Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats

One of Australia’s biggest off-street car and motorbike festivals, Rare Spares Rockynats, is returning to Rockhampton for Easter 2024 and has kicked off its promotional calendar with a high-octane media campaign. The two-phase campaign, via award-winning marketing agency Murmur-Group, will launch across large format out-of-home and retail placements and will be supported by local radio, […]

It’s Friday Quiz Time Again!
  • Media

It’s Friday Quiz Time Again!

Take B&T's trivia quiz for your chance to win a $100 booze voucher and possible cirrhosis of a major internal organ.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine