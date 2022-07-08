Think America’s Gun Control & Politics Are F@cked? Confirm It With This Ridiculous KKK-Inspired Ad

Think America's Gun Control & Politics Are F@cked? Confirm It With This Ridiculous KKK-Inspired Ad
As the US takes stock of yet another mass shooting in Illinois last Monday, the perverse idea that only more guns can stop the shootings continues to pervade.

The latest politician to plug the pro-gun rhetoric is former NRL player and now pastor Jerone Davison who is running as a Republican candidate for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District.

In a bizarre ad to his constitutes, Davison declares “Make Rifles Great Again!” He claims that the AR-15 assault rife, that Robert E Crimo III used to kill six people on 4th July, should not be banned.

The ad sees the sunglass-clad politician at home with his trusty AR-15 just as its invaded by a swarm of men in KKK outfits holding an assortment of clubs and weapons. Davison argues its situations like this that means homeowners need semi-automatic weapons capable of firing off 30 rounds. Watch the madness unfold below:

More bizarrely, a number of other Republican politicians praised Davison’s ad and its message.

Thankfully, other social media users saw it for the madness that it was.

“We really live in the goofiest country in the world. The empire is gonna end because of stupidity,” one wrote.

 

