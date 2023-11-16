Things Get Wild At TMA Class Of 2023 Ripplefest Event

  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • 019A2656 copy
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, NOVEMBER 15, 2023. Photographer: Adam Yip
1 / 28
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Marketing luminaries from around the country gathered at Sydney venue Fortress on Wednesday night to celebrate the latest The Marketing Academy cohort of scholars as they graduated from their year-long leadership program.

The event, run by the graduating class, was billed as ‘Ripplefest’ and featured a range of initiatives, designed to have an ongoing impact on the Australian marketing industry.

One of these initiatives was the unveiling of a super premium ‘marketing adjacent’ whiskey, ‘infused with a Huon Pine wall clock stolen from Mark Ritson’s home office’. “We’re using it to bribe Australia’s top marketers to do more mentoring,” says 2023 scholar and Director of Marketing at Mona, Robbie Brammall. “Each bottle comes with two glasses and recipients must pledge to never drink it alone, but instead always share it over a conversation with the next generation. Don’t tell Ritson about the clock”.

Another highlight of the Ripplefest event was the launch of a dubious new book of leadership wisdom, titled: ‘The Little Book of Massive Fuckups’, which features glorious stories of failure from high-profile Australian leaders. The book includes ‘fuckups’ from Australian Men’s Test Cricket captain Pat Cummins, leading CMOs and 2023 Scholars.

“We actually learn more from our failures than our triumphs, so we gathered up all that horrific wisdom and published it in a book with a sweary title,” said senior VP global marketing at Lyre’s Spirit Co, Kristy Bloomfield.

The event finished with the entire 2023 cohort being accidentally let into the raucous ARIA’s after-party, as security mistook their Ripplefest lanyards for VIP party passes. “In our defence, we didn’t know it was a private party, “ said scholar and client services director at BMF, Edward Hughes.

Today is the final day of nominations for the 2024 The Marketing Academy scholarship program.




Please login with linkedin to comment

The Marketing Academy

Latest News

Australia’s Nation Brand Jumps To 9th In World According To Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index

    Australia’s Nation Brand Jumps To 9th In World According To Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index

    Australia has risen to be ranked the world’s ninth strongest nation brand according to the annual Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index, up one position since last year. The Nation Brand Index measures the global standing of 60 nations according to six categories: People, Governance, Exports, Culture, Tourism and Immigration & Investment. Australia scored in the top […]

    150 Virgin Cruises Given Away In Massive Marketing Stunt From Sir Richard Branson
    • Marketing

    150 Virgin Cruises Given Away In Massive Marketing Stunt From Sir Richard Branson

    In a life-changing marketing stunt, Sir Richard Branson has gifted more than 150 passengers onboard a Virgin Australia flight from Melbourne to Hobart a free Virgin Voyages sailing to celebrate the cruise line’s arrival in Australia next month. A Facetime call from the founder of Virgin over the plane’s PA system left passengers stunned when […]

    “When Social Injustice Smacks You In The Face, You Have No Choice But To Tackle It Head On,” – Mariam Veiszadeh Recognised As Most Influential Young Asian-Australian
    • Media

    “When Social Injustice Smacks You In The Face, You Have No Choice But To Tackle It Head On,” – Mariam Veiszadeh Recognised As Most Influential Young Asian-Australian

    Mariam Veiszadeh, CEO of Media Diversity Australia, has been named as the country’s most influential young Asian-Australian for her work advocating for systemic change across Australian media. The country’s most influential Asian-Australians were recognised this week in the Asian-Australian Leadership Awards. Veiszadeh’s accolade comes as new data shows when applying for jobs, ethnic minorities received half […]

    SCA Nabs Sam Keogh From JCDecaux
    • Media

    SCA Nabs Sam Keogh From JCDecaux

    Sam Keogh shifts over to the radio biz for new role. Refrains from wearing his Nicklelback T-shirt on the first day.

    B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 2!
    • Advertising

    B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 2!

    It’s the second instalment of our search for Australia’s greatest ad! Yesterday, we revealed the first 20 to make our shortlist. You can cast your vote for the best Aussie ad of all time at the bottom of this article. And feel free to suggest any that you think we might have missed — they […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Industry Legends Fill The Inaugural Cannes in Cairns Advisory Board
    • Advertising

    Industry Legends Fill The Inaugural Cannes in Cairns Advisory Board

    Cannes in Cairns is pleased to reveal an expert advisory board of some of APAC’s finest creative minds. Providing critical thinking, expert knowledge and one heck of a sounding board, no less than 15 leaders have been hand-picked to help shape content for the APAC Festival of Creativity that takes place from 4-7 June 2024. […]

    New Compendium Launches To Help Improve Poor Briefing By BetterBriefs
    • Marketing

    New Compendium Launches To Help Improve Poor Briefing By BetterBriefs

    To help improve the global issue of poor briefing, BetterBriefs has partnered with the IPA and The Marketoonist Tom Fishburne to release a new compendium featuring stats-backed satirical cartoons accompanied by punchy industry opinion from Mark Ritson, Peter Field, Daryl Fielding and more.