Things Get Feisty, As McDonald’s & DDB Sydney Launch The Limited-Edition Feisty McSpicy Range

DDB Sydney and McDonald’s Australia have launched the limited-edition Feisty McSpicy range, tapping into customers’ love for all things spice with the new “Things Just Got Feisty” campaign.

In tasty news for spice lovers nationwide, Macca’s is set to unveil its spiciest-ever chicken burger this month, alongside the return of fan-favourite meals, Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Spicy Shaker Fries.

To celebrate the range, DDB Sydney has leant heavily into the surprisingly spicy flavour, and the feisty effect it will have on Aussie spice lovers.

The multi-channel campaign features spice lovers sampling different items from the Feisty McSpicy range, before experiencing a somewhat involuntary flavour response.

DDB Sydney and the Shift 20 Initiative worked together to create the Feisty McSpicy film, focusing on representation and inclusivity, and showcasing the diversity of spice lovers Australia-wide.

“Personally, I can’t handle anything above a level one on the spice chart. But apparently, there’s a whole tribe of spice lovers out there that can’t get enough of the spicy stuff,” said Matt Chandler, DDB Sydney executive creative director.

“Given Macca’s are unleashing a Feisty McSpicy range, featuring their spiciest-ever chicken burger, we saw a great opportunity to name the new creation, and then capture the kind of feisty reactions we’re bound to get”.

“The spice has levelled up, and the reactions are set to be intense – it’s definitely a good time to add a larger drink to your Macca’s order,” said Lancy Huynh, McDonald’s Australia national marketing manager.

“Customers across the country have been begging for the return of our McSpicy range, so we decided to not only bring it back but to take it to a whole new level – a truly feisty level”.

“We know spice lovers come from a range of different backgrounds, so it was important that we reflected that in our campaign creative. Our hero film aims to showcase the diversity of Macca’s customers across the whole creative ambit, including casting and locations”.

The “Things Just Got Feisty” campaign launches on 22 May across TV, online video, radio, online audio, out-of-home, social media, partnerships, and sponsorships.

Credits:

Client: McDonald’s Australia

Creative agency: DDB Sydney

Media agency: OMD

PR & influencer: Mango Communications Sydney

Production company: Revolver

Post-production: Revolver

Sound house: Squeak E. Clean Studios Sydney

Sound engineer: Simon Lister

Head of production: Emma Duncan