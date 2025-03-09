‘They Mistake Our Love For Poutine With Their Love Of Putin’: Canada Fires Shots At The US In Iconic Ad Remake

In a spirited display of national pride, Canadians are revisiting a beloved piece of their cultural tapestry amidst escalating trade tensions with the United States. The iconic “I Am Canadian” beer advertisement from 2000 has been remade, echoing its original message of Canadian identity and resilience as President Donald Trump threatens new tariffs on Canadian goods.

The original commercial for Molson Canadian beer featured a character known as “Joe Canadian,” who passionately dispelled common misconceptions about Canada, culminating in the emphatic declaration, “My name is Joe! And I am Canadian!” This rallying cry resonated deeply with Canadians, becoming a cultural touchstone.

Fast forward 25 years, and Jeff Douglas, the actor who portrayed Joe Canadian, returns to the stage, now with a touch of grey but with undiminished fervour. In the updated version, which was produced by an anonymous collective of Canadian creatives and advertising professionals, Douglas addresses the audience with a blend of humour and defiance.

“They mistake our modesty for meekness, our kindness for consent, our nation for another star on their flag and our love of a hot cheesy poutine with their love of a hot cheesy Putin,” he quips, drawing laughter and applause.

“This is the birthplace of peanut butter and ketchup chips and yoga pants. It is the land of universal healthcare and the bench-clearing brawl, of innovation and optimism and gettin’ ’er done… Are we perfect? No. But we are not the 51st anything,” he declares defiantly.

The video showcases images of iconic Canadians, such as Terry Fox and Gordon Lightfoot, and emphasises the country’s unity in adversity. “We are the first to unite in the crisis, the first to build bridges – not walls – and the first to stand on guard for thee.”

The remake arrives at a poignant moment, as President Trump has proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, citing concerns over trade imbalances and national security. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced retaliatory measures, stating that Canada would impose 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods if the U.S. proceeded with its tariffs. These counter-tariffs are set to begin with $30 billion immediately, expanding to the full amount over 21 days.

The revived commercial serves as both a nostalgic reminder and a timely statement of Canada’s unwavering spirit. “These are professionals who typically are competitors, coming together, offering what they have, for a common goal… No logos, no brands… the client for this one is Canada,” Douglas claimed.

“We humbly hope it may be something that can help boost Canadian spirits.”

As trade tensions simmer, this heartfelt revival of the “I Am Canadian” campaign reminds both Canadians and the world of the nation’s enduring identity and resolve.

The ad comes as news broke this morning that former central banker who oversaw the response to financial crises in North America and the UK, Mark Carney, has been named the new Prime Minister of Canada, replacing Trudeau, who announced he would step down earlier this year.

“My government will keep the tariffs on until the Americans show us respect,” Carney said upon his appointment. “From one old guy to another old guy. Stop this nonsense. Canada will never join the United States,” he said.

“No one will starve us into submission because Canada is and will remain the best country in the world. Vive le Canada!”