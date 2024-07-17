“The Cookieless Era Dawns”: Yahoo DSP & LiveRamp Announce Full Integration Of Yahoo ConnectID Across Major Publishers

The Yahoo DSP in partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) has announced that the integration of LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) and cookieless identity solution Yahoo ConnectID is now fully available for publishers.

With the announcement, Yahoo has added dozens of new publisher domains to its partner ecosystem. Following the initial announcement of the partnership, Yahoo DSP and LiveRamp publishers are now able to leverage Yahoo ConnectID and Authenticated Traffic Solution to unlock additional addressable demand. In the US market, Allen Media Group, CarGurus, DISH Media, FloSports, and Philo have adopted Yahoo ConnectID, continuing progress towards improved addressability and audience engagement within the advertising sector.

Similarly, in Australia, prominent publishers such as NewsCorp, Seven West Media WA, The New Daily, and Are Media are embracing these solutions. All 21,000 global publisher domains that have adopted LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution can also seamlessly integrate with Yahoo ConnectID with minimal effort and benefit from additional flexibility to meet marketer demand.

“This integration is a key step in improving omnichannel addressability for publishers and advertisers, by providing more consistent and stronger identity signals across different channels. This is key as we move to a cookieless world where advertisers need to ensure effectiveness in their targeting and measurement capabilities and publishers need access to more sophisticated solutions to assist them,” said Alba Marco, head of supply partnerships, Yahoo Australia.

This rollout showcases the ongoing momentum of Yahoo Identity Solutions, which continues advancing with new partner and platform integrations. Yahoo Identity Solutions takes an integrated, omnichannel approach to the identity-constrained world and consists of two components: Yahoo ConnectID for addressable environments and Next-Gen Solutions for non-addressable. Yahoo ConnectID is a first-party data-powered identity solution, fueled by direct consumer relationships with more than 100+ million authenticated users in APAC.

It stands as one of the world’s most adopted cookieless identifiers, currently implemented across nearly 50,000 publisher domains and interoperable with more than 30 top data platforms.

“We’re committed not just to enabling LiveRamp’s authenticated ecosystem, but also every high-quality identifier the industry needs, to scale and grow,” said Travis Clinger, chief connectivity & ecosystem officer, LiveRamp. “Marketers and publishers need solutions that allow for full identity interoperability inside and outside their walls, and our partnership with Yahoo provides critical flexibility here, enabling deeper consumer relationships, value throughout the customer journey, and better control of data”.

“As the cookieless era dawns, News Corp Australia has been laser-focused on signal gain rather than signal loss. Providing the right solutions and signals to our agency partners and brands, like Yahoo ConnectID through LiveRamp, brings better insights, targeting, personalisation, and measurement,” said Paul Oyama, head of programmatic supply, News Corp Australia.

“At Seven West Media WA, we are excited to leverage Yahoo’s Connect ID solution to enhance our user experience through personalised content experiences. This integration helps us seamlessly develop and strengthen our advertiser opportunities and partnerships, as we adapt to a cookieless world,” said Hannah Roach, programmatic & digital delivery manager, Seven West Media.

Yahoo and LiveRamp are dedicated to leading innovation in advertising technology, prioritizing user privacy, and delivering effective outcomes for publishers and advertisers. This partnership aims to redefine industry standards in digital advertising, enhancing client capabilities and improving user experiences across the digital domain.