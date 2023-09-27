The Works Promotes Claire Stapleton To Creative Director

The Works is thrilled to announce the promotion of Claire Stapleton from the role of creative lead – copy to creative director.

The move underscores The Works’ commitment to nurturing talent from within and driving its creative capabilities to new heights.

In her previous role as creative lead – copy, Stapleton showed exceptional leadership, creativity, and a keen understanding of client needs.

L-R: Iggy Rodriguez, ECD, Claire Stapleton, creative director & Julie Dormand, managing partner

As creative director, Stapleton will assume a pivotal role in shaping and fostering collaboration among cross-functional teams, and enhancing the agency’s creative offerings. Her passion for storytelling, combined with her visionary thinking, will undoubtedly elevate the agency’s creative solutions to new horizons.

Iggy Rodriguez, executive creative director at The Works said, “It’s always exciting when you have creatives chomping at the bit to step up. Claire is a great talent and lovely human to work with. I’m excited to see her grow into this next chapter of her career.”

With experience spanning 16 years, Stapleton’s ability to craft compelling narratives and impactful storytelling outcomes has already made it’s mark across some of Australia’s most well known brands.

During her time at The Works to date, and, armed with Spikes, Clios, Webbys and OneShow accolades, Claire has worked on creative campaigns for brands like H&R Block, BlackHawk, Aware Super, WeightWatchers, The Smith Family and TAFE NSW to name a few.