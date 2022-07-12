The Wired Agency Rebrands As WiredCo

One of Australia’s fastest growing independent agencies, The Wired Agency, has officially rebranded to WiredCo.

To go with the new name, comes a new logo, branding and a fancy new website.

In speaking about the rebrand, founder and managing director, Angela Hampton commented:“The change symbolises a new chapter for our business. Growing from a two-person gig just a few years ago, to an incredibly connected and talented 32 person business, WiredCo. is at the top of its game so it’s a perfect time for this change.

“Our updated brand and name reflects a maturing of our agency and of who we are – we’re connected, and we move brands digitally, humanly,” added Hampton.

Also commenting on the change, managing partner David Kennedy-Cosgrove said: “We wanted our new brand to better represent what we now do as an agency. Our legacy is performance marketing, and our fastest growing service line is now creative and content. We are taking on bigger and better brand work so we needed a brand that also played to this strength.”

WiredCo. has experienced record 70 per cent compound annual growth rate in revenue over the past five years and with this year looking to exceed all records for the business.

Facing a tough talent market, WiredCo. recently launched their own recruitment drive called, Recruit your Mates where $10,000 per role is up for grabs for anyone who recommends successful placements, totalling $40,000.

WiredCo.’s purpose is to Move digitally, humanly by specialising in strategy, insight and creative for content, social, search, placement & partnerships. Key clients include Pizza Hut, Assembly Label, Indeed, Chatime, Maurie & Eve, Viking Cruises, Georg Jensen, and TEDx.