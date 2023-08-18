The Wiggles &The Pinkfong Company Release new music video

The Pinkfong Company, a global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, is teaming up with The Wiggles for a new series of music video collaborations featuring The Wiggles, Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

The first collaborative video will premiere exclusively on the Pinkfong, Baby Shark, and The Wiggles YouTube channels on August 18, 2023.

Featuring a unique blend of live-action and 2D animation, the music video collaboration follows Pinkfong and Baby Shark as they meet their new friends, The Wiggles, to play and explore the world together as they navigate their way through friendship. In the first episode, “Baby Shark (feat. The Wiggles),” Pinkfong and Baby Shark visit Captain Feathersword on his pirate ship and they invite The Wiggles to sing and dance together in the fin-tastic underwater world.

The videos will feature fan-favorite songs from Pinkfong and The Wiggles, including Baby Shark and Big Red Car, re-imagined with a fun twist as The Wiggles’ friends, Pinkfong, and Baby Shark, join in on the singing. Children and families can enjoy their favourite songs and dances while developing their imaginations and learning about making friends and playing together.

As part of the collaboration, The Pinkfong Company and The Wiggles are also releasing a special YouTube playlist that celebrates friendship. The playlist will feature a mix of beloved songs and stories from The Pinkfong Company and The Wiggles, as well as the newly released music video. The new episode and the playlist will be released bi-monthly on the official Pinkfong, Baby Shark and The Wiggles YouTube channels starting August 18, 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting collaboration between Pinkfong and Baby Shark and The Wiggles, one of the world’s most beloved entertainment groups for over three decades. This collaboration not only reflects our shared commitment to creating joyful and educational content for children, but it also paves the way for a new level of engaging experiences for our young audience,” said Gemma Joo, chief business officer of The Pinkfong Company.

“We hope this collaboration will bring joy, learning, and memorable sing-along moments to children and families worldwide.”

Blue Wiggle and founding member of The Wiggles, Anthony Field, added, “It’s so great to collaborate with Pinkfong and Baby Shark to bring new Wiggly interpretations of these songs to life. We can’t wait for families worldwide to experience this new world with us, and I can guarantee you’ll all be singing and dancing along!”

The Wiggles have a history of collaborating with big names in the industry, including Sesame Street, Play School, Bounce Patrol and Super Simple Songs.