The Upside & STRONG Pilates Partner On Sustainable Collection
THE UPSIDE has partnered with Australian fitness franchise STRONG Pilates on a fashion-forward athleisure range to encourage high performance and everyday style and comfort – from studio to street.
A first-of-its-kind partnership for both brands, it embodies their aligned values and contemporary and sustainable ethos, with equal parts fashion and function. The collaboration is grounded in authenticity, based on mutual respect for the planet, with the ultimate aim of empowering individuals in their wellness journey.
The range communicated exclusively to STRONG members and its social followers ahead of its pre-sale launching today includes activewear designed for STRONG instructors as well as an athleisure range for the community. Utilising 100% cotton, sustainably-focused fabrics for sweat-free sophistication and breathable, quick-drying comfort, each piece features custom-designed branded artwork, including STRONG logo placement knitted into fabric construction in the seamless product.
This is yet another bold move for the STRONG Pilates brand, which is a high-intensity, low-impact fitness format using the exclusive Rowformer or Bikeformer machines. Since launch, it has continued to innovate and lead the fitness industry with its commitment to community – from eucalyptus-soaked towels post-exercise to a plastic-free environment and even a signature scent designed by the forward-thinking co-founders.
“I’m so happy we’ve had the opportunity to work with a wellness brand like STRONG. What really resonates is the community we have grown. I am a believer that a brand has to be authentic. It has to tell the truth, and this is common ground we both share. It’s special for us to work with like-minded people, who believe it is a collective duty to leave the world better than we found it, and to empower people in their wellness journeys. This vision was STRONG from the outset,” said Jodhi Meares, founder of THE UPSIDE.
“THE UPSIDE is a perfect alignment to STRONG Pilates with its meticulous focus on simplicity and high performance. As a brand, STRONG has always been very clear on its values and goal of feeling stronger both physically and mentally. This collaboration elevates that experience for our trainers and members, reinforcing our commitment to providing the best in fitness and lifestyle,” said Michael Ramsey, co-founder of STRONG Pilates.
The exclusive collection will be available as a pre-sale from Monday, 22 January until midnight AEST, Sunday, 4 February. Products will only be available to purchase via the STRONG Pilates website and will be available to pick up from STRONG studios across Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
