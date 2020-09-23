The Trenches Expands Youngbloods To WA & Queensland
There may still be physical borders in places, but for QLD and WA there are now even more ways to connect.
Longtime representatives of industry up-and-comers Youngbloods and mentoring program The Trenches are expanding to launch the program in more states. Formed in 1995, Youngbloods champions and provides opportunities for young people in the industry. The Trenches has been in operation for over a year, with the majority of its presence in NSW and VIC.
Due to COVID-19 conditions, all mentors and mentees in the program will meet up virtually for the foreseeable future – allowing The Trenches to open up to areas where it previously hadn’t been able to provide face-to-face mentoring.
The expansion is a Youngbloods National initiative lead by the QLD team, headed by Co-Chairs Samantha Coates and Alessia Castiglione.
Linh Diep and Matt Bladin, Youngbloods National Co-Chairs said: “As a national committee, we want to ensure that opportunities are equal across the nation, regardless of where you are – so expanding the Trenches to WA and QLD was key to this. We believe mentoring is key to empowering young people to kick arse in their careers and the Trenches does just that”.
The Trenches’ founder Nicky Bryson (left in main photo) added: “We’ve had a lot of interest from the start in being able to serve all states but have been held back due to logistics and ability to match people physically within those areas. With the program moving virtual and the help of Youngbloods we are excited to be able to open access to mentees in those areas.”
In the first stage, the program is opening up access to a limited number of QLD and WA mentees straight away for their September round of matching. If you wish to take part, they encourage applicants to act promptly and email hello@thetrenches.com.au.
Please login with linkedin to commentThe Trenches youngbloods
Latest News
AZK Media Appoints Former Which-50 Editor As New Senior Content And Communications Specialist
B2B global marketing, content and communications firm, AZK Media, has announced the appointment of leading business and technology journalist, Athina Mallis [feature image], as its Senior Content and Communications Specialist. The appointment follows continued demand for the consultancy’s outsourced CMO capability, as organisations look for more specialised and value-add models of marketing since COVID-19. “Now […]
Gorgi Coghlan And Costa Georgiadis Lead New Water Mindfulness Campaign
B&T's water saving measures include, among others, only drinking alcohol and weeing in the office pot plants.
Beyond Social Video And BVOD Lies EVOD
You've got your SVODs, your BVODs and now your EVODs. Which are not be mistaken for your Ewoks from Return Of The Jedi.
It’s Here! B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Revealed!
The WAIT'S OVER! Women In Media shortlist revealed! Unless there's slow internet, then the wait will be a little longer.
Qantas Calls It Quits With The Wallabies In Major $20 Million Sponsorship Review
Qantas cites COVID for ending Wallabies sponsorship. The fact they're a bit shit probably entered into it, too.
MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Goes After The Australian For Defamation
MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo set to sue The Australian, as News Corp issues warning: "Join a long queue, buddy."
Tuesday TV Wrap: Diced & Sliced! Plate Of Origin Two-Part Finale Flambés, Posts Lowest Number Yet
Seven launches full investigation into Matt Preston's trousers as Plate Of Origin wins "stinker of the year" award.
Aussie Brewer Joins With Dilmah To Launch Tea-Infused Ale
This tea-infused beer gives you all the antioxidants of tea combined with the "overriding urge to dance" of alcohol.
Accenture Helps Canva Transform HR Operations
When not lounging around on large swags of cash drinking Dom Perignon, Canva's taken to transforming its HR operations.
Zenith: Auto Category Ad Spends To Plummet 21% In 2020
Auto joins travel & interpretive dance as worst-performing media categories. Yes, B&T threw that last one in for shock.
Hootsuite: Stop Posting On Social Media And Start Listening
Don't believe in the power of social? Well, this new report is for you. Unless you also believe the earth is flat.
Nearly Half Of Aussie SMEs Plan To Reduce In-House Marketing Function
Half of SMEs plan to reduce their in-house marketing function. The other half debating the merits of sultanas in scones.
Burger King Forced To Pull Its Cow Farting Ad After Offending Farmers & Factual Inaccuracies
This is a very serious article about the impact of cow flatulence. B&T does apologise for any schoolboy sniggering.
Kayo Subscribers Bounce Back
Sports provider Kayo announces significant subscriber uptake. Yet, shuttlecock hasn't proven the driver it had hoped.
TikTok Removed 100 Million Videos In The First Half Of 2020
There's two ways of looking at this. Yes, TikTok airs some dodgy shit, but at least they're trying. Unlike some others.
Northern Rivers Marketing Agency Redesigns Packaging For Local Craft Brewery
Independent, regional full-service marketing agency, Barefruit Marketing, has unveiled new packaging design for up-and-coming Ballina-based brewery, Seven Mile Brewing Co. The agency was delighted to be awarded the brief from Seven Mile Brewing Co. to redesign the packaging of their three core craft brews; American Pale Ale, Cali Cream and West Coast IPA. It was […]
Venetian Media Group Appoints New Chief Executive
Independent, Australian-owned and operated Venetian Media Group has appointed Michael Fishwick to the position of Chief Executive Officer off the back of two new company acquisitions and significant revenue growth for the Group. Fishwick assumes the role after 14 years working within the company, most recently in the position of Chief Operations Officer where he […]
Healthcare Agency Bastion Brands Adds Head Of Art To Creative Team
Bastion Brands appoints new head of art. Although he's apparently already refusing to do staff leaving cards.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Launch New Marketing Division
M&C Saatchi unveils new agency to cater to the "‘hyper-passions" category. Now there's a new & very annoying buzzword.
Hardware Chain Shrinks Home Handyman In Visually Stunning New Work
This brilliant ad leans heavily on the film 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids'. Which hasn't been seen since Blockbuster closed.
Why Is Experience So Undervalued In Advertising?
Here's a very insightful thought piece into adland's ageism. However, it's quite long and could possibly age you.
Three Ways COVID-19 Has Changed Consumer Food Trends
It's the very latest research into food trends in the CORONA-era. Sadly, no news on the return of the crêpe Suzette.
EndemolShine Australia Announces Peter Newman As New CEO, As Mark & Carl Fennessy Depart
EndemolShine co-CEOs depart the business, but not before stuffing the Logie in one of the removalist's boxes.
Sydney Olympic Park Launches First Ever Podcast
A cast of eminent Australians, Olympic athletes, sporting legends and industry experts including Lucy Turnbull, Michael Knight, Louise Sauvage and Brad Fittler feature in a dynamic new podcast Beyond the Games hosted by TV sports commentator Mark Beretta celebrating the Sydney Olympic and Paralympic 20th anniversary. Commemorating the Games could not be done by bringing […]
Kmart Launches AR And AI Powered Shopping Experience For August Living Campaign
The B&T office is adorned with Kmart's home furnishings. Hence that all-pervading cheap plastic, slightly toxic stench.
Whitehat Agency Signs Layne Beachley & Coogee Bay Hotel
Surry-hills based digital marketing agency, Whitehat Agency, has announced two new client wins, welcoming Layne Beachley to the fold as she launches her new self-empowerment platform, Awake Academy, as well as the iconic Coogee Bay Hotel. Layne selected Whitehat to bring her online platform to life, with Whitehat providing a full suite of services from brand development, website […]
Special Group And Uber Eats Take ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ Platform To US & Canada
As a bit of a laugh, who'd like to see Hannibal Lecter star in an Uber Eat's ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ TVC?
Estée Lauder Set To Be The First Brand To Shoot An Ad On The International Space Station
Forget colonising other planets or the search for life among the stars, space program now reduced to flogging eye serum.
“Offensive & Revolting!” Makeup Company Slammed For Naming A Blush After Anne Frank
In further proof more people need to raise their hands during marketing meetings comes a blush named after Anne Frank.
Five By Five Launches ‘The Film 2020 Deserves’
If this truly was "the film 2020 deserves" it would star Hulk Hogan, music by some K pop band and run for nine hours.