The Trade Desk Kicks Off Beta Testing Of Unified ID 2.0 In Australia
Some of the biggest names in the Australian media industry will soon be experimenting with a new online identifier, after The Trade Desk announced Beta testing of the Unified ID 2.0 in Australia.
Although it is now being operated by Prebid.org, The Trade Desk first came up with the Unified ID 2.0 solution as a cookieless identifier tied to hashed and encrypted email addresses.
Making the announcement, The Trade Desk general manager James Bayes [pictured] said the new identifier will look to improve the advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and consumers.
“As third-party cookies go away, the industry is under pressure to adopt a fairer identity solution. It’s clear that we need to come together to create an upgraded solution that’s more secure, better explains the value exchange of the internet to consumers, and improves consumer controls.
“That’s what’s driving beta testing of Unified ID 2.0 here in Australia as the industry looks to a new common currency for the internet that improves the experience for everyone – advertisers, publishers and consumers alike.”
ARN, Southern Cross Austereo, Unruly, Criteo, Index Exchange, LiveRamp, Magnite, Nielsen, OpenX and PubMatic are among the companies Beta testing the new solution.
Globally, The Trade Desk has been doing proof-of-concept testing of the Unified ID 2.0 since midway through last year and announced Beta testing in the United States last month.
Interest around the Unified ID 2.0 picked up earlier this year, when Google announced it would not be using any alternative methods to track users online once cookies are deprecated.
Google added that it did not believe solutions based on email addresses “will meet rising consumer expectations for privacy”.
However, The Trade Desk has been supportive of Google’s decision to end online tracking, with company founder and chairman commenting: “this will be remembered as a great day for the future of the open internet”.
Please login with linkedin to commentthe trade desk unified id 2.0
Latest News
Purpose-led PR And Digital Marketing Agency Compass Studio Wins New Clients B Lab Australia & New Zealand And Verve Super
Boutique PR and digital marketing agency Compass Studio announces a host of new clients this month including B Lab Australia & New Zealand and Verve Super.
LEGOLAND And Vision Australia Team Up For LEGO Braille Bricks
Vision Australia unveils LEGO Braille Bricks. B&T doubts it'll stop you treading on the painful little buggers, however.
Einsteinz Communications Marks 20th Anniversary By Joining Global Tech PR Specialist Network, The With Global Alliance
Einsteinz Communications announced today it has joined the Global tech PR agency network, the With Global Alliance.
Yubo Chooses Ogilvy Social.Lab As Their New Agency
For the record, Yubo is a social platform & not to be mistaken with drunk NRL fans more commonly referred to as 'yobbo'.
Setapp Campaign Dives Into Viral Tech Stories
Super Simple Stories answers all the questions you never knew you had about technology innovations
AFL Names Therabody As Its Official Recovery Partner
The AFL is delighted to welcome Therabody as its Official Recovery Partner of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Therabody’s industry-leading devices and research will be integrated into pre-match training and post-match recovery routines to help prevent injuries and help improve overall athletic performance. Therabody will also become the naming partner for the end-of-season AFL […]
Seven Ramps Up Olympics Offering 100 Days Out From Tokyo
The off-again, on-again Olympics are back on again and just as half-a-million hotdog frankfurts reach their expiry date.
NIVEA Men Signs On As Naming Rights Partner For EA SPORTS FIFA21 E-League
You can now stay up gaming until 5am and still remain eye bag-free with this Nivea-EA SPORTS partnership.
“The Ginger Assassin!” Teen Bowler Goes Viral After Incredible Bowl Not Seen On TV In 30 Years
Admittedly, B&T rarely gives too much space to the game of ten-pin bowling. You'll understand why after watching this.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Final MAFS Dinner Party Nets Well Over One Million
With MAFS coming to an end, if you need a hit of catty bitchiness then the British Royals are a top place to start.
Nike Offers Up Used Shoes At Discounted Price As Part Of ‘Nike Refurbished’
Nike's 'refurbished' used shoes come with a 60-day money-back guarantee and a bonus tube of Canesten Tinaderm.
Toyota Launches All-New Kluger Hybrid In New Work From Saatchi & Saatchi
Publicis staff being made to wear official embroidered Toyota muumuus after agency wins creative and media.
Radio Ratings: Ben Fordham Takes A Beating
Ben Fordham takes big hit in radio ratings. Apparently Alan's poodles were startled by his sharp and visceral cackle.
Bruce McAvaney Returns For His 11th Olympics, As Seven Unveils Tokyo Commentary Team
Bruce McAvaney set to return for his 11th Olympics! But is he scared of sunlight & a possible stake through the heart?
AKQA’s Millipede And RMIT Create New Playable Experience For Melbourne
As Melbourne continues its post-pandemic reactivation and with thousands of children visiting during the school holidays, the CBD is the central character in the self-guided immersive theatre experience, 64 Ways of Being. The innovative project combines games, art and augmented reality. Players follow characters, activate architecture, discover hidden worlds, interact with strangers and talk with trees and rivers. It’s the creation of RMIT mixed reality artist Dr Troy Innocent, live arts collective one […]
Seven Study: 70% Of Aussies Are Interested In The Tokyo Olympics
Study says 70% of Aussies interested in the Olympics. Absolutely no one interested in the archery or the 10m air pistol.
Study: 80% Of Aussies Don’t Feel In Control Of Their Data
80% of Aussies don't feel in control of their data. Fortuitously the number doesn't also correlate to their bladders.
Australian Of The Year Grace Tame Becomes First Non-Celebrity To Feature On marie claire Cover
marie claire dedicates latest cover to the wonderful Grace Tame. Sam Armytage still waiting for the phone to ring.
Thinkerbell & Our Watch Asks Men To Reconsider Their Actions When They See Disrespect Towards Women
Here's an important campaign with an important message. And further proof B&T's not just silly ten-pin bowling stories.
Back To The Future: Why Contextual Advertising Is Back In Vogue
Contextual advertising joins the mullet, the pantsuit & Britney Spears' back catalogue in suddenly being back in vogue.
Steve Jackson And Andy DiLallo’s New Start-Up Milk & Honey United Snares James Squire As Inaugural Client
There are few positives in sporting a beer belly; however, pitching for a beer client would definitely be one of them.
Nick Durrant Appointed MD Of Mediabrands’ MAGNA
Nick Durrant says he won't be putting pens in his brown cardigan after being made MD of IPG's intelligence division.
Former oOH! Supremo Brendon Cook Joins Influencer Marketing Platform Vamp
You can't keep up a good man down, as Brendon Cook joins Vamp. Well, you can with chloroform and some occy straps.
Should We End The Quest To Replace The Cookie?
Looking at the latest identity solutions being explored by the digital advertising industry, and whether seeking a single alternative to third-party cookies is actually a lost cause.
Asia MarTech Society Appoints Ken Ip As Chairman
The Asia MarTech Society (AMS) has appointed Ken Ip as chairman of its 2021–22 board of directors for a two year term. An award-winning marketing and brand communications strategist, Ip has previously held several senior roles, from corporate consulting to public affairs advisory, for leading multinationals and conglomerates. He is currently the group head of […]
Have You Submitted Your Nominations For B&T’s CMO Power List?
Does your CMO wear a power suit, possess impeccable hair & have an addiction to teeth whitening? Enter them here & now!
Australian Consumer Sentiment At 11-Year High
Apparently you haven't had things so good since 2010! Unless you're on the dole or work in the travel industry, that is.
Initiative Studio Launches ‘Taste Life On The Flip Side’ For Pernod Ricard Winemakers’ Brancott Estate
Pernod Ricard and Initiative Studio have launched “Taste Life on the Flipside” for Brancott Estate’s Winemakers’ newest wine varieties. The campaign idea had its genesis in 1975 when Brancott Estate planted the first sauvignon blanc vines in Marlborough, New Zealand. This was an iconic moment as it flipped a convention that said Marlborough was only […]
Mardi Gras Partnerships Have Raised Nearly $250,000 For The LGBTQI+ Community In 2021
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has continued its programme of community grants and support funded by valued partnerships with ANZ, Google and Facebook Australia, and from the organisations own surplus, delivering a total of $248,000 to LGBTQI+ community groups for this year’s festival season. Three grants funds, the ANZ Community Grants, Google Parade Grants […]
Bundaberg Rum Brings The Pub Choir Back To Queensland Pubs
Who hasn't drunk half a bottle of Bundy in the blazing heat & not wanted to recite some Edgar Allan Poe or Lord Byron.