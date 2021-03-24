The Time Has Come: Introducing The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist!

We know you’ve been waiting with bated breath, endlessly refreshing the B&T homepage waiting for this very article to appear. Now, the wait is over and we’re thrilled to announce the 30 Under 30 Shortlist!

The entries have been submitted, the judges have done their judging and now, the results are in. We’re ready to share our list of the industry’s top twenty-somethings.

Out of the 328 entries, our judges have hand-selected the best and brightest, the boldest and biggest to bring you this list.

The 30 under 30 awards are taking place this year on Thursday, 15 April at The Factory Theatre. Make sure you get your tickets here to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the action.

And if you didn’t make the cut this year – no worries! There’s no time like the present to start readying your engines for next year’s competition.

Before we get down to the juicy stuff, an important message from the B&T team: please make sure your name and company are spelled right.

There’s nothing more embarrassing than having a misplaced trophy displayed on your mantlepiece/bookshelf/windowsill above the toilet.

If there are any spelling errors, please contact riin@themisfits.media by the March 29th.

Remember, you can also still vote for the 30 Under 30 People’s Choice awards!

Ok, now all that’s done, ready yourselves. It’s shortlist time!

CREATIVE

Anais Read, Publicis Worldwide

Ash Myburgh, Freelance

Evie Hilliar, BMF

Georgie Waters, Oglivy

Hannah Melanson, Digitas Australia

Louise McQuat, Akcelo

Matthew Bladin, Special Group

Molly Patton, Patton’d Studios

Nic Molyneux, DDB Melbourne

Sam Rowlands, M&C Saatchi

Sammy Hall, BMF

Will Blackburn, BRING/Universal Music Australia

ENTREPRENEUR

Clarissa Harris, True Tribe

Cormac Gray, Top Tier Marketing

Jonathan Henshaw, Ryvalmedia

Luke Course, Gawk Outdoor

Luke Smith, Simply Converting

Matt Travers, Sunny Digital

Megan Pustetto, So Dramatic! Media

Shane Allison, Public Address

Steph Taylor, StephTaylor.Co

Zyran Erasmus, App Boxer

JOURNALIST/PRODUCER

Bree Clements, Nova 106.9

Elfy Scott, oOh!media / Junkee Media

Jacob Shields, ABC News

Leonie Sii, WWF-Australia

Nicholas David Hall, Man of Many

Roma Christian, AESTOLOGYY

MARKETING

Alexandra Paxinos, South Australian Tourism Commission

Amalia Tiropolis, Sportsbet

Annalise Booker, Carlton & United Breweries

Ben Stavert, SEVEN

Grace Eadie, Grill’d

Kara Landrigan, Woolworths

Kiren Ahluwalia, 10 ViacomCBS

Krishma Sood, The Arnott’s Group

Samantha Kariyawasam, Sony Music

Sarah Tu, My Muscle Chef

MEDIA PLANNER/BUYER

Anthony Thomas, UM

Caitlin Mills, Universal McCann

Conor Riordan, Kaimera

Danielle Galipienzo, Initiative

Lily Nielsen, Wavemaker

Matt Papasavva, This is Flow

Nolan Yu, OMD

Rachel Rose Andrada, MediaCom Australia

Samuel Down, Dentsu x

Simon Conyard, Wavemaker

PR

Alex Pugliese, Pulse (opr Agency)

Aliisa Frassetto, Wotif Group

Andrew Knowles, Shoebridge Knowles Media Group (SKMG)

Ashleigh Bonica, Edelman

Dede Stewart, Clear Hayes Consulting

Kat Acampora, Queensland Health

Laura Sanford, Herd MSL

Meg Syme, Edelman

Susannah Binsted, Finder

Zoe O’Sullivan, Pulse

PROJECT MANAGER

Beth Hayward, Taste Creative

Blake Townsend, Megantic

Emily France, The Media store

Georgia Turner, Pedestrian Group

Hattie Dinger, OMD

Jacqueline Butler, News Corp Australia

Millie-Mae Twort, The Works

Nicola Bisset, Convert Digital

Thomas Grainger, TikTok

Trent Samuels, Woolworths

SALES/ACCOUNT MANAGER

Akib Hasan, Verizon Media

Alex Foote, Google

Andrew Bonnici, Cartology

Audrey Man, Akcelo

Daniel Walsh, 10 ViacomCBS

David Rossi, Google

Gemma Clancy, The Shannon Company

Kirsten Harris, Quantcast

Linh Diep, Khemistry

Madison Wappett, MiQ

Nicole Pennells, QMS Media

Prue Purnell, Leo Burnett

Rachel McEwen, Cummins&Partners

Tara O’Keefe, QMS Media

Tarlyn McStay, Playground XYZ

STRATEGY

Asier Carazo, Atomic 212º

Caitlin West, Bohemia Group

Camille Gray, Rufus powered by Initiative

Dane Smith, Oglivy Australia

Daniel Klug, TikTok

Elizabeth Nan Tie, Urban List

Jeff Jaraved, CAASie.co

Joshua Hogg, Initiative

Lucy Batchelor, The Works

Madeline Moore, Snapchat

Marc Williamson, CHE Proximity

Matthew Riley, Coca Cola Amatil

Travis Wright, Esther & Co.

TECH

Aurelia Harjono, Sparro

Dan Lakajev, The Trade Desk

Elise Stitt, Pedestrian Group

Elizabeth Stockdale-Williamson, iProspect

Elliot Levin, CHE Proximity

Greer Lester, The Trade Desk

Nick Epstein, Blended Digital

Ricky D’Amelio, Sports Entertainment Network

Sophie Mary McDermott, MediaMonks

Zen McCrae, The Trade Desk

