The Time Has Come: Introducing The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist!
We know you’ve been waiting with bated breath, endlessly refreshing the B&T homepage waiting for this very article to appear. Now, the wait is over and we’re thrilled to announce the 30 Under 30 Shortlist!
The entries have been submitted, the judges have done their judging and now, the results are in. We’re ready to share our list of the industry’s top twenty-somethings.
Out of the 328 entries, our judges have hand-selected the best and brightest, the boldest and biggest to bring you this list.
The 30 under 30 awards are taking place this year on Thursday, 15 April at The Factory Theatre. Make sure you get your tickets here to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the action.
And if you didn’t make the cut this year – no worries! There’s no time like the present to start readying your engines for next year’s competition.
Before we get down to the juicy stuff, an important message from the B&T team: please make sure your name and company are spelled right.
There’s nothing more embarrassing than having a misplaced trophy displayed on your mantlepiece/bookshelf/windowsill above the toilet.
If there are any spelling errors, please contact riin@themisfits.media by the March 29th.
Remember, you can also still vote for the 30 Under 30 People’s Choice awards!
Ok, now all that’s done, ready yourselves. It’s shortlist time!
CREATIVE
Anais Read, Publicis Worldwide
Ash Myburgh, Freelance
Evie Hilliar, BMF
Georgie Waters, Oglivy
Hannah Melanson, Digitas Australia
Louise McQuat, Akcelo
Matthew Bladin, Special Group
Molly Patton, Patton’d Studios
Nic Molyneux, DDB Melbourne
Sam Rowlands, M&C Saatchi
Sammy Hall, BMF
Will Blackburn, BRING/Universal Music Australia
ENTREPRENEUR
Clarissa Harris, True Tribe
Cormac Gray, Top Tier Marketing
Jonathan Henshaw, Ryvalmedia
Luke Course, Gawk Outdoor
Luke Smith, Simply Converting
Matt Travers, Sunny Digital
Megan Pustetto, So Dramatic! Media
Shane Allison, Public Address
Steph Taylor, StephTaylor.Co
Zyran Erasmus, App Boxer
JOURNALIST/PRODUCER
Bree Clements, Nova 106.9
Elfy Scott, oOh!media / Junkee Media
Jacob Shields, ABC News
Leonie Sii, WWF-Australia
Nicholas David Hall, Man of Many
Roma Christian, AESTOLOGYY
MARKETING
Alexandra Paxinos, South Australian Tourism Commission
Amalia Tiropolis, Sportsbet
Annalise Booker, Carlton & United Breweries
Ben Stavert, SEVEN
Grace Eadie, Grill’d
Kara Landrigan, Woolworths
Kiren Ahluwalia, 10 ViacomCBS
Krishma Sood, The Arnott’s Group
Samantha Kariyawasam, Sony Music
Sarah Tu, My Muscle Chef
MEDIA PLANNER/BUYER
Anthony Thomas, UM
Caitlin Mills, Universal McCann
Conor Riordan, Kaimera
Danielle Galipienzo, Initiative
Lily Nielsen, Wavemaker
Matt Papasavva, This is Flow
Nolan Yu, OMD
Rachel Rose Andrada, MediaCom Australia
Samuel Down, Dentsu x
Simon Conyard, Wavemaker
PR
Alex Pugliese, Pulse (opr Agency)
Aliisa Frassetto, Wotif Group
Andrew Knowles, Shoebridge Knowles Media Group (SKMG)
Ashleigh Bonica, Edelman
Dede Stewart, Clear Hayes Consulting
Kat Acampora, Queensland Health
Laura Sanford, Herd MSL
Meg Syme, Edelman
Susannah Binsted, Finder
Zoe O’Sullivan, Pulse
PROJECT MANAGER
Beth Hayward, Taste Creative
Blake Townsend, Megantic
Emily France, The Media store
Georgia Turner, Pedestrian Group
Hattie Dinger, OMD
Jacqueline Butler, News Corp Australia
Millie-Mae Twort, The Works
Nicola Bisset, Convert Digital
Thomas Grainger, TikTok
Trent Samuels, Woolworths
SALES/ACCOUNT MANAGER
Akib Hasan, Verizon Media
Alex Foote, Google
Andrew Bonnici, Cartology
Audrey Man, Akcelo
Daniel Walsh, 10 ViacomCBS
David Rossi, Google
Gemma Clancy, The Shannon Company
Kirsten Harris, Quantcast
Linh Diep, Khemistry
Madison Wappett, MiQ
Nicole Pennells, QMS Media
Prue Purnell, Leo Burnett
Rachel McEwen, Cummins&Partners
Tara O’Keefe, QMS Media
Tarlyn McStay, Playground XYZ
STRATEGY
Asier Carazo, Atomic 212º
Caitlin West, Bohemia Group
Camille Gray, Rufus powered by Initiative
Dane Smith, Oglivy Australia
Daniel Klug, TikTok
Elizabeth Nan Tie, Urban List
Jeff Jaraved, CAASie.co
Joshua Hogg, Initiative
Lucy Batchelor, The Works
Madeline Moore, Snapchat
Marc Williamson, CHE Proximity
Matthew Riley, Coca Cola Amatil
Travis Wright, Esther & Co.
TECH
Aurelia Harjono, Sparro
Dan Lakajev, The Trade Desk
Elise Stitt, Pedestrian Group
Elizabeth Stockdale-Williamson, iProspect
Elliot Levin, CHE Proximity
Greer Lester, The Trade Desk
Nick Epstein, Blended Digital
Ricky D’Amelio, Sports Entertainment Network
Sophie Mary McDermott, MediaMonks
Zen McCrae, The Trade Desk
