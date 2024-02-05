The TAC Partners With alt/shift’s Behavioural Change Team To Launch ‘Dear Driver’

The TAC Partners With alt/shift’s Behavioural Change Team To Launch ‘Dear Driver’
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Following a competitive pitch process, the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) engaged alt/shift’s Behavioural Change division to launch ‘Dear Driver’, a new campaign using traffic infringement letters to share real stories of people who have experienced road trauma.

The behaviour intervention campaign was developed by alt/shift’s behavioural scientists Kate Napoli and Maddy Chambers, directly targeting Victorian traffic infringement recipients by reminding them that a fine is not the worst thing that can happen to them.

People who receive an infringement notice will also receive a personal letter written and signed by Victorian SES first-responder Mark, reflecting on his first-hand experience with road trauma. The letters also feature a QR code inviting people to hear Mark’s story. Even if they choose not to click at this stage, the user journey leads offenders through multiple opportunities to view content – offenders will also be targeted with offence-specific stories on the Fines Victoria website, from other Victorians whose lives have been impacted from various risky road behaviours.

The final step of the campaign asks people to make a pledge to drive safely, by signing their name and clicking a ‘commit’ button.

With more than 7,000 driving infringement notices issued across Victoria each day, TAC CEO Tracey Slatter highlighted what a unique opportunity this campaign provides to communicate directly with known offenders.

“‘Dear Driver’ is a bold initiative, speaking directly to those who need our message most. Through empathy and real-life stories, we hope to ignite a change in behaviour and pave the way to safer roads,” Slatter said.

“Road safety is more than rules and penalties – it’s about people’s lives. By connecting with offenders on an emotional level, we hope to bring about a cultural shift towards safer decision-making on our roads,” concluded Slatter.

Kate Napoli, alt/shift’s national behavioural science & strategy director emphasises there is no single solution for changing complex road behaviours, so alt/shift/ needed to find a creative opportunity to intervene. “This campaign was a collaborative process with the TAC and its partners to reach road user, using a very unexpected channel,” said Napoli.

“The beauty of the campaign is that the message is being told directly to those who need to hear it most, by real people who have experienced the consequences first-hand”.

“We’re committed to applying a scientific approach to any communications challenge to ensure that great ideas and creative execution spring from a platform of behaviour change strategy – to optimise the likelihood of success,” said Anton Standl, alt/shift/ director.

CREDITS:

CLIENT: The Transport Accident Commission (TAC)
● Tracey Stone – CRM Manager

BEHAVIOURAL CHANGE DIVISION (alt/shift)
● Kate Napoli – Behavioural Science & Strategy Director
● Maddy Chambers – Strategist & Behavioural Scientist

● Anton Standl – Director
● Sophie Truter – Group Account Director
● Anna Fullerton – Group Creative Director




Please login with linkedin to comment

alt/shift/ tac

Latest News

Stanley “Cup” Takes On Frank Green
  • Advertising

Stanley “Cup” Takes On Frank Green

ACT boasts the highest demand for Stanley’s viral water bottles at 16% above the national average. The notorious Stanley tumbler rose in popularity during the pandemic through the social media platform TikTok despite the American brand itself being established over 100 years ago as a camping gear and outdoor accessories. NZCasinoClub’s findings indicate Australians have […]

As Facebook Turns 20, Adland Weighs In On The Indelible Mark It Has Left On Advertising
  • Technology

As Facebook Turns 20, Adland Weighs In On The Indelible Mark It Has Left On Advertising

On 4 February 2004, a dorky-looking Mark Zuckerberg launched “TheFacebook” to his Harvard classmates, in the 20 years that followed, the website — subsequently rebranded to Facebook — went on to change the world. It also went on to change the advertising industry, with marketers given unprecedented psychographic tools to target users and powerful, quantifiable […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pinnacle Foundation Invites Australians To Gather Chosen Family And ‘Picnic For Pinnacle’
  • Marketing

Pinnacle Foundation Invites Australians To Gather Chosen Family And ‘Picnic For Pinnacle’

Queer education charity, The Pinnacle Foundation is calling on Australians to gather their chosen families, colleagues, or social circles during the month of February for a ‘Picnic for Pinnacle’ to raise funds for the life-changing education support it provides. This timely initiative sneaks in ahead of the annual Mardi Gras season and will help not […]

Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit
  • Media

Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit

Forbes Australia has announced its second annual Forbes Australia Women’s Summit, “Power Rising”, will take place on Tuesday March 26 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, Sydney. This year’s Summit builds on the success of the 2023 event, which attracted more than 1,600 attendees and included a stellar line-up of speakers and panellists. The […]

Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market
  • Advertising

Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market

Independent media agency Yango has been appointed by multinational electric vehicle company BYD in Australia to launch the brand and multiple vehicle options into the Australian market. Lead Image: Yango Team 2024 BYD is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, having recently overtaken Tesla, selling more battery-only vehicles than the US giant in […]