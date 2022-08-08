The Stock Merchant Provisions And The Offices Launch Colourful New Canned Fish Packaging

Aussie food brand The Stock Merchant Provisions has launched a range of canned fish with fun packaging designed by Sydney-based creative studio The Offices.

Launched last month, The Stock Merchant Provisions’ canned tuna, mackerel and two flavours of sardine are now ranged in 400 independent retailers, including Harris Farm. The launch comes in response to a worldwide resurgence of interest in the food.

Several well-known chefs have already begun incorporating gourmet tinned fish in their recipes, including Yottam Ottolenghi, Delia Smith, Rachel Roddy and Australian influencer Jacqueline Alwell. Their creations include vitello tonnato, tuna involtini, empanadillas and pasta dishes such as Ottolenghi’s baked orzo puttanesca.

The packaging for The Stock Merchant Provisions’ collection is the work of Sydney-based creative studio, The Offices, specialists in food and beverage branding and packaging. The Offices are longtime collaborators of the team behind The Stock Merchant Provisions.

The colourful yet simplistic packaging was conceived in relation to The Stock Merchant’s graphic concept, and has been met with a positive response from retailers according to The Stock Merchant Provisions management.

The Offices creative director, Jeffrey Oley said: “We pored over hundreds of gorgeous cans from the past 100 years, looking to get that nice balance of familiar and modern elements. Our final ideas were then matched to criteria that we know to be successful in retail. We’re chuffed to hear the products are already so well received in the market.”

Based in Sydney, The Offices is headed by creative director Jeffrey Oley and managing director Stephanie Oley. The studio specialises in creating brands of distinction, and has particular expertise in food and beverage branding, packaging, websites and content creation.

