The Royals Win Guide Dogs Australia’s Creative

Guide Dogs Australia has moved its strategy and creative account to The Royals without a pitch.

The agency’s brief is to build brand salience and broader understanding of the work Guide Dogs Australia does in providing support and services to thousands of ​​people who are blind or have low vision, and ultimately help drive donations.

Beyond the much-loved and iconic Guide Dogs themselves, services provided by Guide Dogs Australia assist people with low vision or blindness to lead independent lives of their choosing, and include assistive technology, occupational therapy, support coordination, counselling, early childhood services, and more.

Charlie Spendlove, head of marketing and communications at Guide Dogs, said: “The Royals’ strong branding credentials were a key factor in our decision to work with them. At Guide Dogs Australia, we have a clear objective to move our brand beyond the current ‘just Guide Dogs’ perception and raise awareness of the full spectrum of our services. We look forward to working closely with The Royals to tell the full story of Guide Dogs Australia.”

The Royals managing partner Dan Beaumont added: “Guide Dogs Australia is a fantastic and vital charity and we’re excited to bring our branding expertise to the task of creating greater impact for such a well-known, but not always well-understood brand. This is even more important during a pandemic, when charities are struggling to gain the attention of potential donors and have to fight for every dollar. Guide Dogs has a rich history of valuing the power of creativity and we look forward to doing some great work.”

The appointment follows significant new business wins for The Royals, including Smartpay, Ivory Coat, Prospa and Open Universities.