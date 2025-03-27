The Power of Reddit for Brands

When most people think of social media strategy, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok typically come to mind first. But while marketers have been focusing their attention elsewhere, Reddit has been steadily growing into one of the most influential platforms for consumer decision-making argues Amaury Treguer, co-founder Bread Agency (pictured above).

Breaking the social media pattern

Most social platforms follow a predictable path: rapid growth, peak popularity, and then most often a gradual decline. Reddit has taken a different route. Founded in 2005, the platform has seen user numbers and engagement climb consistently for nearly two decades, with daily active users now exceeding 100 million.

This growth stands out even more when compared to its competitors. Recent data reveals a striking contrast: as Facebook and Instagram users spent less time on those platforms, Reddit saw its monthly engagement climb substantially.

The timing couldn’t be better for marketers. As third-party cookies become less reliable, Reddit offers a perfect alternative. Its organised communities let brands connect with consumers based on their actual interests rather than relying on increasingly restricted tracking data. However, brands need to understand how the platform works before jumping on it all guns blazing.

A quiet revolution in search

One key driver behind Reddit’s growth is its increasing visibility in search results. The platform has become a go-to destination when people want authentic opinions rather than marketing content.

Many users now instinctively add “Reddit” to their search queries – a habit Google has noticed. This trend played a major role in boosting Reddit’s visibility in search throughout much of 2024, further strengthened by a $60 million annual partnership allowing Google to use Reddit content to train its AI products.

However, search patterns have changed in recent months. By early 2025, analytics tools showed Reddit wasn’t appearing as often in search results and featured snippets.

Despite these changes, Reddit remains a valuable resource for marketers as a place where consumers come for honest conversations about products and services, regardless of algorithm shifts.

Communities over algorithms

Reddit works differently than other social platforms. Instead of centring around personalities and influencers, Reddit organises itself into thousands of ‘subreddits’ – communities focused on specific topics.

This approach works well for brands. With Reddit’s topic-based communities, you can reach people based on their interests without invasive tracking. People on Reddit talk openly about products, giving you honest feedback you couldn’t get from a focus group. And unlike platforms where users mindlessly scroll, Reddit hosts real conversations between people looking for answers.

A recent study found that 42 per cent of internet users consider Reddit recommendations more influential in their purchase decisions than expert reviews, influencers, or star ratings. More tellingly, 23 per cent of recommendation posts on Reddit lead people to choose a brand they hadn’t previously considered.

How brands find success on Reddit

For marketers looking to tap into Reddit’s influence, understanding the platform’s unique culture is essential. Success stories typically follow a similar pattern:

1. Begin with community immersion

Before posting anything promotional, successful brands spend time understanding both Reddit’s overall ethos and the specific subreddits relevant to their industry. They identify where their audience participates and the type of content they interact with most.

Reddit users are notoriously sceptical of marketing approaches that work elsewhere. Hard-selling tactics that succeed on Instagram will likely be downvoted into oblivion on Reddit. However, brands that take the time to understand a community and contribute meaningfully can build exceptional trust.

2. Respect community guidelines

Reddit communities are largely self-governed, with volunteer moderators who have significant control. Each subreddit has its own rules and culture, and successful brands respect these boundaries.

Brands that build credibility often start by focusing only on answering technical questions when appropriate. As community members begin to trust their expertise, opportunities for more direct engagement may emerge. The key is patience and respect for community boundaries, which creates goodwill that would be impossible with a more aggressive approach.

3. Provide genuine value first

The most successful brands on Reddit prioritise helpful information and expertise over direct promotion. They answer questions related to their industry knowledge, share relevant resources without immediate sales pitches, and acknowledge product limitations honestly when discussed.

This approach builds credibility over time. When a brand consistently provides value without asking for anything in return, users are far more receptive when that brand eventually shares product information or offers.

4. Use Reddit’s business tools strategically

Being active in Reddit communities is important, but the platform also offers tools that can help brands connect more effectively.

Reddit Pro Trends, launched in early 2025, helps brands track conversations around specific keywords and topics in real-time. This allows marketers to identify relevant discussions as they emerge.

The new AMA (Ask Me Anything) Ads format provides a structured way to showcase subject matter expertise across the platform. This format helps promote expert Q&A sessions and includes features for tracking engagement, allowing brands to connect directly with interested consumers.

The untapped opportunity

Reddit presents an interesting opportunity for marketers. The platform attracts significant user time and attention, yet receives a relatively small share of social media advertising budgets compared to platforms with similar engagement levels.

For brands in research-heavy sectors like tech, financial services, travel, and automotive, Reddit really shines. The platform hosts the kind of detailed conversations that help people make complex buying decisions.

With its steady growth trajectory and unique position in the social media ecosystem, Reddit represents a significant opportunity for brands willing to adapt their approach.

The platform rewards patience, expertise, and authenticity – qualities that benefit any marketing strategy. As traditional digital advertising faces increasing challenges, Reddit’s community-centred model offers a refreshing alternative where meaningful engagement still matters more than algorithms.