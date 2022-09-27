The Power Of K.I.S.S.
In this guest post, brand strategist and owner of The Tall Planner, Kate Smither (lead image), says The Monkey’s recent work on The Uluru Statement is not merely a beautiful ad, it’s a beautiful example of ad making….
Often, it’s about the newest technique, the latest platform, a soundtrack, the post, a gag or the fear of a gag not being PC. Some of the time, there are layers of metaphors, messages and even some nods to purpose. Advertising has become quite serious and quite easily distracted by the shiny things at the same time. It is in danger of overthinking itself more often than not.
That’s what makes The Monkeys’ Uluru Statement ad “History is calling” so powerful. It’s a perfect study in restraint. It’s a perfect example of why Keeping It Simple (Stupid) is so important.
Sure, the ad itself is beautiful, beautifully shot, delivered, written and directed. But that isn’t what actually makes it beautiful. It is beautiful because it is choiceful. At no point has it lost its fight to keep the message simple, clear and single minded.
At no point has it been distracted.
And when it comes to an issue as complex as constitutional change, Indigenous rights and referendums, it is very easy to do the exact opposite. Distraction is the easy way, it’s simple that’s hard
That’s because the worry is always there, that somehow they’d get the message wrong, or that they’d leave something out. That typically leads to a whole lot complication and overcompensation. But this ad (and credit to the team behind it, both agency and client) has been left single mindedly intact.
It’s been left to breathe.
I’ve been watching and waiting to see how the advertising would roll out for the referendum. Partly from a sadistic fascination with how ideas work, a love of politics, an obsession with simplicity and largely in part from a desperate fear that we’d FK it up and any advertising would just add to the already complex
The “voice to parliament” as a phrase is not one that is easily understood and it can easily become bogged down by all the questions, what does it really mean?, how does it work? What difference does it make? What will it change? And how will it work? My worry was that the advertising would get distracted trying to answer all of those big questions in 30seconds.
I think it was Einstein who said “if you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough” and “History is calling” shows that it absolutely understands the complexity, but more importantly it understands what it can do to simplify it.
“History is calling” knows it can’t pack 300 different opinions into one ad. It can’t take people down a constitutional rabbit hole, nor can it instruct you exactly what to do at a referendum for which the date is not even set
But it can make the message of why voting “yes” is important, simple. And that’s a simplicity that takes huge bravery to just say “…60,000 years they’ve been speaking, in 363 languages, but no voice, no say in matters that affected them”
It doesn’t avoid the issue, nor does it hide it and it does it all without a fear of dumbing it down. Instead it reframes the issue through a human truth that lets everyone connect to it. This brutal simplicity makes it an issue shared by all Australians. It makes it something we can change just by agreeing with the truth that having a say “isn’t right”.it doesn’t rely on celebrities to put out the call to Australia to act. Instead, it tells a story, with honesty and restraint, not melodrama, comedy or fame.
”History is calling” doesn’t rely on futuristic settings, on celebrity spokespeople it simply tells a story of change in real time, ignoring past, present or future and collapsing the referendum into a narrative for today’s Australia. The ad deftly echoes the Indigenous storytelling culture itself as a culture that is living and where storytelling creates and curates in every moment.
It lets that storytelling bring a decision that will happen next year, into today
And the today it brings it into is one where Aussies are embracing a new sense of pragmatism and a more paired back attitude to life. It comes into a today where Aussies are responding more and more to the logical, insightful and the empathetic. To the simple, and to the ads that do what advertising has always been designed to do…. actually communicate.
“History is calling” is a platform designed to build communications on for the next 6-12 months before the referendum actually happens. From the hint of badges, to the murals, to a logo and the consistent use of “speaking phrases”, it has a whole communications ecosystem written into every frame. From a traditional launch of TV and PR, it gently sets up its campaign future. You can see how it could even carry an overt CTA as it gets closer to the vote. Oddly enough, adding a “now” doesn’t seem to corrupt the simplicity or the sentiment.
“History is calling” does many things, many important things at that, but it also just reminds us all what our industry can do at its best. It can keep it simple. It reminds us that simple might be hard to do but when you do it works the hardest.
With the final question wording yet to be locked down, Prime Minister Albanese has gone on record to say it has to be a simple question that can be answered with an equally simple “yes” or “ no”. Perhaps the lead could be taken by the advertising…”Should First Nations peoples have a say in all the matters that affect them?”
It might not be the perfect wording, but it’s certainly a simple place to start
Please login with linkedin to commentKate Smither
Latest News
Tourism NT Invites Visitors To Connect With Aboriginal Cultures In New Work From Common Ventures
A Northern Territory holiday is top of B&T's travel list. Okay, it might possibly be second to Ballina's Big Prawn.
Gold Coast Radio Host Pulls A Paltrow & Gets Naked And Paints Her Body Gold
Radio host Bianca Dye recreates Gwyneth Paltrow's gold nude shoot. Mercifully not replicating Gwyneth's candle range.
Monday TV Wrap: Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror Cracks The 400K Mark
Todd Sampson puts the boot into social media in latest doco. Sadly overlooks the substantial benefits for cat videos.
Former Nine Boss John Westacott Passes Away After Fatal Incident On Sydney Harbour
In sad news today, Nine's veteran news man John Westacott has passed away at the age of 73.
Adland Guru Adam Ferrier Slams Sexist Treatment Of Optus CEO Amid Data Breach
Adam Ferrier delivers salient precis of the Optus data breach. All dressed in mandatory black, of course.
“Just Embarrassing!” TikTok Superstar Charli D’Amelio Fronts Prada Campaign & People Are Spewing
People threaten to boycott Prada stores over Charli D’Amelio collab. Extortionary prices keeping the rest of us out.
“Luxe Casual, Snackification & Guacamole!” News Corp Reveals 2023 Top Food Trends
News Corp reveals the hot foodie trends for the next 12 months. And it's all bad news for tripe, fondues & the Chiko.
TikTok Launches Mental Health-Themed Hashtags To Help Struggling Users
Social media is often touted as a root cause of a lot of people's poor mental health, so enjoy the irony here.
Tony Armstrong Admits ABC Tore Open Purse Strings To Celebrate His Logies Win
Do you think B&T's fascination with Tony Armstrong is possibly borderline stalking? Prepare the AVO on this latest.
ARN Nabs ABC’s Fiona Ellis-Jones To Head Up News & Information
ARN goes poaching in the ABC pool for new head of news & information. Still yet to receive inflammatory email from Ita.
Medium Rare Nabs We Are Social’s Sarah Macrae To Head Social
Sarah Macrae having to tell people she doesn't work at Barbecues Galore after move to custom publisher Medium Rare.
Study Finds Aussie Adlanders Mental Health Is Improving
New study shows promising improvement in adland's mental health. Jury still out on merits of office ping-pong tables.
Hamish Blake & Hugh Jackman Top List Of Australia’s Most Bankable Stars
A list of Australia's most marketable & bankable stars is in. The good news is you can get Grant Denyer on the cheap.
TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]
Same Same, But Better – TikTok’s Influence On Media Marketing
TikTok not yet part of your marketing toolkit? Park it next to the boozy lunch & the power suit with these top tips.
Apple & Google Remove App Promising Ad-Free Instagram Experience From App Stores
It appears there's no getting around ads on Instagram anymore. Or avoiding friend's tedious restaurant meal photos.
BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]
Amplify Announces Two Senior Appointments
Amplify announces two new senior recruits. Amplified by the addition of this press release.
How QSR Brands Can Remain Competitive With Relationship Marketing
The QSR stands for 'quick service restaurants'. In case you thought you were reading a story on quesadilla sauce ranges.
Bumble Partners with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to Make ‘Bantr’ Dating App Real
Getting rejected on all the usual dating apps? Here's a new one to really ram home your undateability.
IAB And Deakin University Launch Digital Advertising Micro-Credential Courses
Is apathy and laziness holding you back from improving your digital ad skills? Possibly find the push you need here.
Study: 60% Of Aussies Expect To Shop On Mobiles Ahead Of Christmas
Aussies turning to their mobiles for Christmas shopping. Total shitfight still expected in Westfield's carpark, however.
Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]
Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]
Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]
RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]
Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]
“We Are In An Experiment Controlled By A Handful Of White Men!” Todd Sampson On The Cost Of Social Media
Todd Sampson chats to B&T. He insisted it be about his new show, refusing to answer any "is Russel a wanker?' questions.
Calling All Adland Greats! The Hunt Is On For Jurors For Lions 2023
The hunt is on for jurors for Cannes 2023. Necessary requirements include clipboard, red maker & discerning media mind.
Heinz’s All New Good Black Garlic Mayo Is Here To Make Your Halloween Spookier
Does much of your cooking wind up a black, incinerated disaster? This black mayo could prove the ideal camouflage.
Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland
Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]
AWARD School 2022: The New Faces Of Creative
Do you love fresh-faced, enthusiastic young adland go-getters? Revel in them here before they become all jaded & broken.
SBS Launches Mind Your Health Program Targeting First Nations And Multicultural Communities
SBS declares it's more than just trains, soccer & rampant nudity with this important new Indigenous well-being program.
Ita Buttrose Calls Out The Ageist Criticism Being Swung Fran Kelly’s Way
Ita's pissed. And if there's one person you do not want pissed, it's definitely Ita. Or possibly Tracy Grimshaw.
Sunday TV Wrap: Bathurst Bucks Sport’s Dwindling Ratings Trend & Revs Post Lockdowns
Bathurst remains Australia's Great Race & the perfect excuse to take to the couch all day in your premier flannelette.
Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two
Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]