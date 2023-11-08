The Pistol Pulls The Trigger On Prevention Messaging For Cancer Council Vic

Digital solutions media agency The Pistol has partnered with Cancer Council Victoria as part of the agency’s commitment to helping causes that strongly align with its values.

The Pistol has partnered with Cancer Council Victoria to deliver multiple projects that have helped reshape the digital narrative of three key programs, including SunSmart, Food Fight and Quit.

The Pistol has collaborated with Cancer Council at the state and national level on various projects for more than eight years and uses data-driven strategies to develop powerful digital campaigns to aid their mission.

Each project has seen The Pistol develop tailored contextual campaigns that elevate the Cancer Council’s digital presence, drive awareness and fundraising, and lean into its values of excellence, integrity, and compassion.

For SunSmart, The Pistol developed a strategy that amplifies the message of skin protection across diverse audiences and channels to maximise the relevance and impact of the messaging.

The strategy combines emotional storytelling with rational messaging, highlighting the UV index in hyper-local areas.

The Food Fight campaign aims to stop the processed food industry from targeting and influencing children with unhealthy food and drink advertising. More than 10,000 people and 30 organisations have joined the Food Fight campaign, calling for ads to be removed from where children commute, learn and play.

For the long-term Quit Smoking program, The Pistol is currently developing a holistic social strategy to aid in the fight to stop people from smoking and using e-cigarettes. The campaign includes the strategic direction and activation of Quit’s owned, earned and paid digital channels.

“It is crucial for us to collaborate with partners who share our passion for purpose-driven social marketing campaigns. We seek partners who not only demonstrate innovative and strategic thinking but also align with our core values of excellence, integrity, and compassion,” said Cancer Council Victoria head of media and communications, Kelly Dieneaar.

“We jumped at the opportunity to assist Cancer Council Victoria in making strides towards preventing cancer and empowering Victorians, echoing their mission to save lives. The appetite for innovation, and out of the box thinking to maximise the impact of their powerful message was clear in the brief, and we’re excited to deliver our strategic vision through an intentional mix of emerging technologies,” said The Pistol CEO, Jaime Nosworthy.




