The Pistol Announces Two Senior Appointments To Performance Team

Brinda (Bini) Dekiwadia joins The Pistol in the newly created role of Head of Performance
Brinda (Bini) Dekiwadia, head of performance.

The Pistol has announced two senior appointments to its performance team, following a period of client wins and renewals.

Brinda (Bini) Dekiwadia has joined The Pistol in the newly created role of head of performance, while Daren Polo has been appointed as part of the performance team, specialising in SEO and CRO functions.

Under her new remit, Dekiwadia will lead The Pistol’s performance team, focusing on the integration of the holistic media mix for long-term client results.

Dekiwadia brings more than a decade of experience in performance marketing to The Pistol. Most recently, she was working across the tier one client portfolio at Mindshare, including banks and health and education clients. She has also held performance marketing roles for automotive and retail brands at Columbus and Reprise Media Australia.

Polo has 15 years of experience across digital strategy, SEO, and content. He recently led the SEO and CRO functions at CHE Proximity, where he noted the shortage of SEO strategists in the market and branched out to start his own consultancy. He has also previously held SEO and digital roles at Yango, Belgrin, and the Australian Turf Club.

“The specialist capability each of these leaders brings to the business will translate to increased value for our clients. True integration of media, regardless of channel or budget source, is a key strategic pillar for all our client partners. Bringing Bini into the business to lead the performance function with seasoned experts across all core functions, including Daren in SEO and CRO, will ensure our clients’ investment is delivering long-term and sustainable value back to their businesses and eliminating any inefficiencies,” said The Pistol CEO, Jaime Nosworthy.

“It’s exciting to be joining The Pistol with so much momentum. As someone who has led performance teams for many years, my focus is on steering teams toward innovative online marketing strategies, focused on maximising client ROI. I’m someone who has always prioritised client relationships and developing bespoke digital solutions to align with unique client goals – I look forward to bringing this ethos to The Pistol’s client partners,” said Dekiwadia.

“I like to think of myself as at the forefront of digital disruption and The Pistol is leading the charge in the performance marketing space. The team at The Pistol is experienced and known industry-wide for its elite digital strategies, and I’m thrilled to now be working alongside them,” added Polo.

Both appointments follow client wins such as Brandbank Group (Seed, Unison, Commonry, Allkinds, Kikki K, and Fine Day) and NannyGranny, and contract renewals across the retail and consumer goods verticals.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

