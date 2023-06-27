The Original Stoner Band, The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem, Reunite For Spotify Spot

The original stoner band, The Electric Mayhem, are proving they’ve found the elixir of youth in a new spot that not only promotes the band’s new single but Spotify too.

The band are, of course, from puppet maestros The Muppets and sees a return of all the original performers you loved as a kid – Animal on the drums, Dr. Teeth, Zoot, Floyd and the the super chilled Janice.

At almost five-minutes long the spot sees the band arrive at Spotify studios to record their new single (which just so happens to be available on Spotify!)

It also promotes Electric Mayhem’s return to the screen on a new series on Disney+ called Muppets Mayhem.

The work – which is probably intended to spoof rock documentaries – also includes cameos from a good natured security guard played by actor and comic, Bobby Moynihan. Rapper Rico Nasty, singer/songwriter Ashnikko and musician Orville Peck also make guest appearances.

Watch the fun unfold and re-live your youth below: