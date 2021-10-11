The Netflix Effect: HoYeon Jung Now Has The Fastest Growing Instagram Account!
HypeAuditor revealed that Korean model HoYeon Jung, who features in Netflix hit series, Squid Game, has grown her Instagram account by 12.5 million followers since the show launched.
Jung’s Instagram account grew from 410k followers on September 17th, to 13 million followers on October 4th. This makes Jung’s Instagram account the fastest-growing account in the world, since September 17th, surpassing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylie Jenner, in terms of followers growth.
Last year, the release of Bridgerton thrust stars Rege Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor into the spotlight. The ‘Netflix effect’ led to the two stars generating millions of social media followers within days of the series launching.
This new data reveals the Netflix effect has struck again following the global success of Squid Game. The show has become the first Korean drama to top Netflix’s top 10 weekly most-watched TV show charts globally, including in Australia.
Other actors from the show have also seen their social following skyrocketed since the series launched. In particular, Wi Ha Jun , who plays a Police Officer and Lee Yoo-mi, No. 240, complete the top five of the fastest-growing Instagram accounts, since 17th September.
In the weeks following the launch of Squid Game, between 17th September (the date of the launch) and 4th October, the fastest growing accounts were:
- HoYeon Jung + 12.5 million followers
- Cristiano Ronaldo + 7.7 million followers
- Leo Messi + 5.5 million followers
- Wi Ha Jun + 5.2 million followers
- Lee Yoo-mi + 4.4 million followers
In addition, HypeAuditor data can reveal that on average, Jung’s Instagram posts receive 1.4 million likes and 4.2 thousand comments. What is particularly impressive is that almost 21 per cent – more than 1 in 5 – of Jung’s followers either like or comment on her content. This engagement is exceptionally high, with similar accounts receiving 1.26 per cent engagement.
Alexander Frolov, CEO and co-founder at HypeAuditor, said: “Social media, and specifically Instagram, is one of Netflix’s main channels to promote TV shows. We saw that by the end of 2020, many actors from other Netflix Shows were among the top 100 growing accounts of the year.
“For example, both Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things gained 9.7M subscribers and Zendaya Maree Stoermer from Euphoria also grew by 18.2M subscribers in 2020.
“However, for any Instagram accounts that experience a sudden surge in the number of followers, it is crucial for brands to analyse the quality of the audience before seeking any partnership agreements with influencers. By only seeking collaborations with influencers with an authentic following, brands can ensure the success of their influencer marketing strategy.”
