The Monkeys, Ogilvy, UM & Mindshare Revealed As Best Aussie Agencies, Finds WARC Rankings 2025

The WARC Effective 100, the independent global benchmark of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for effectiveness, and the third and final WARC Ranking has been unveiled, with a number of Aussie agencies repping the creative and media agency categories.

The Monkeys and Ogilvy came out as the top Aussie creative agencies, in 13th and 33rd position respectively. UM and Mindshare were the top Aussie media agencies, in 12th and 38th position respectively.

“The WARC Effective 100 showcases the creative and media ideas that drive measurable impact. This incredible body of work acts as a North Star for the industry, both to inspire and to help embed a culture of effectiveness,” Anna Hamill, senior editor, WARC creative said.

WARC awarded ‘ADLaM: An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture’ by McCann New York for Microsoft as the top campaign for effectiveness.

“Being #1 on the WARC Effective 100 is so incredibly meaningful because it not only celebrates the impact of the work, but it also adds to the impact of the work. Every single award this project has received has helped expand interest and literacy for ADLaM around the world,” Socrates Papazoglou, managing partner, McCann New York said.

“We are grateful to McCann and Microsoft for making our story known and for helping our people get the necessary tools to express themselves. All these incredible recognitions are fueling even more interest in learning and using ADLaM. Now more people are using ADLaM in their daily activities. Stories that would have been lost are being preserved forever. This is how we preserve our culture,” Abdoulaye Barry, ADLaM co-creator added.

The most awarded campaign for effectiveness in 2024 was ADLaM: An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture by McCann New York, for Microsoft. The global tech brand collaborated with brothers Abdoulaye and Ibrahima Barry, who created the ADLaM alphabet to preserve the Pulaar language of the Fulani people, helping fight illiteracy and turn it into a globally recognised and digitally used mode of communication.

In second place is ‘A Piece of Me’ by Dentsu Creative, Amsterdam, for KPN. The telecom brand partnered with Dutch musician MEAU to create a song and music video to transform attitudes towards online shaming. The song became a gold record gaining over 10 million streams, resulting in a 183 per cent uplift in conversations about online shaming and a 9 per cent increase in brand consideration for KPN.

In third, is The Cost of Beauty by Ogilvy London for Dove. The personal care brand launched the campaign to address the harmful effects of social media, support legislative change through the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and revitalise Dove’s brand strategy in a competitive market. Dove experienced a 4 per cent growth in US household penetration and a 5.5 per cent increase in value sales.